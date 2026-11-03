Israeli police recover stolen IDF Humvee

The vehicle was seized by officers and will be handled according to the needs of the investigation.

By JFeed

Israeli police have located an IDF Humvee reported stolen from a military base in southern Israel, finding the vehicle already being dismantled at a packing house in the community of Ami Oz.

The vehicle was reported missing earlier this week.

According to the Israel Police statement, “During the past week, a report was received by Israel Police regarding an IDF Humvee suspected to have been stolen from an IDF base in the south of the country. Following the report, officers from the Shgev Shalom station in the Southern District worked to locate the military vehicle.”

“As part of operational activity and intelligence-guided work, station officers arrived at a packing house in the community of Ami Oz, where they located the Humvee being dismantled on site,” police said.

The vehicle was seized by officers and will be handled according to the needs of the investigation.

Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with officers working to locate and arrest suspects involved in the theft and dismantling of the vehicle.

“Israel Police will continue to act decisively to locate combat equipment and military gear stolen from the IDF that has fallen into the hands of criminal or hostile elements, and to bring those involved in these offenses to justice,” the statement said.