WATCH: Boy George speaks at Nova massacre site as former hostage thanks him for support

British pop star Boy George spoke at the Nova Festival massacre site, where he opened up about how he came to support Israel after the October 7 attack, while former hostage Eliya Cohen thanked him for his steadfast support.

‘I saw on television what happened on October 7, and it frightened me. What frightened me even more was seeing people who weren’t connected to what happened deny it, saying it wasn’t true.’

Boy George said on a visit to the Nova memorial in southern Israel

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— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 3, 2026