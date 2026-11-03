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WATCH: Boy George speaks at Nova massacre site as former hostage thanks him for support

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British pop star Boy George spoke at the Nova Festival massacre site, where he opened up about how he came to support Israel after the October 7 attack, while former hostage Eliya Cohen thanked him for his steadfast support.

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