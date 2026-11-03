WATCH: Senior Iranian officials visit military base as threats escalate November 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-iranian-officials-visit-military-base-as-threats-escalate/ Email Print Footage shows a senior Iranian delegation touring a secure underground naval base in southern Iran that houses missiles and unmanned naval vessels, in a veiled threat. Iran’s IRGC released footage of Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative to the IRGC inspecting naval missile tunnels in southern Iran, housing anti-ship missiles and fast attack boats. https://t.co/R2v2YMOory — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 3, 2026 IRGCmissilesNavy