‘Judenrat’: Schumer faces backlash after condemning Stevens’ endorsement of Mike Rogers

“This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” Schumer wrote on X.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faced criticism after denouncing Democrat Haley Stevens for endorsing Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers following a dispute with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed over an anti-Israel ad.

“This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” Schumer wrote on X.

“Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors.”

Stevens endorsed Rogers after El-Sayed, who narrowly defeated her in the August primary, disinvited her from his campaign after she urged him to condemn an ad by Rebel PAC depicting a couple blaming aid to Israel for their inability to afford groceries.

“Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said video announcing the endorsement. “And he’s right. And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

Her announcement followed her attendance at a service with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit.

Rogers is backed by President Donald Trump in the tightly contested Senate race.

Schumer, the highest-ranking American Jewish legislator, has continued to support El-Sayed despite the candidate repeatedly accusing Israel of “genocide” and “apartheid,” his dismissive reaction to an attack at the Temple Israel synagogue and his refusal to condemn the Rebel PAC ad.

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine responded by invoking a Holocaust-era term.

“If there were a modern day Judenrat, Chuck Schumer would be a member,” Fine wrote on X.

Judenrat refers to Jewish councils established by Nazi authorities in ghettos during the Holocaust and forced to carry out orders under Nazi occupation.

The Republican Jewish Coalition called Schumer a “lowlife and disgrace to the American Jewish community” while praising Stevens for “putting country over party.”

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov called Schumer “a despicable betrayal” to the United States and Jewish community.

Pro-Israel commentator Zina Rakhamilova accused Schumer of endorsing a candidate who “whitewashes terrorism, campaigns with Hasan Piker and has created one of the most toxic and dangerous environments for Jews in the country.”