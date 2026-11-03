WATCH: Trump jokes about moving to Israel and becoming PM November 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-jokes-about-moving-to-israel-and-becoming-pm/ Email Print President Donald Trump joked he could run for prime minister of Israel if Americans tire of him, citing his 99% approval rating there, while praising America’s partnership with Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/HgWgIQEjkKS_9NwJ.mp4 Donald Trumpprime ministerpro-Israel