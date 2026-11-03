WATCH: Iranian lawmaker demands path to nuclear weapons November 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-lawmaker-demands-path-to-nuclear-weapons/ Email Print Iranian National Security Committee member Ebrahim Rezaei demanded Tehran quit the NPT and enrich uranium to 90 percent, readying for a new fatwa allowing nuclear weapons. Iranian Majles National Security Committee Member Ebrahim Rezaei: Iran Must Leave the NPT and Enrich Uranium to 90% to Be Ready for a New Fatwa Permitting Nuclear Weapons; If Iran Had Been Nuclear, Its Enemies Would Not Have Attacked It https://t.co/DmWcFtbbns — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 3, 2026 FatwaIranNuclear weapons