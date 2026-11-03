WATCH: Iranian lawmaker demands path to nuclear weapons

Iranian National Security Committee member Ebrahim Rezaei demanded Tehran quit the NPT and enrich uranium to 90 percent, readying for a new fatwa allowing nuclear weapons.

Iranian Majles National Security Committee Member Ebrahim Rezaei: Iran Must Leave the NPT and Enrich Uranium to 90% to Be Ready for a New Fatwa Permitting Nuclear Weapons; If Iran Had Been Nuclear, Its Enemies Would Not Have Attacked It https://t.co/DmWcFtbbns

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 3, 2026