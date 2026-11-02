WATCH: Former Iranian FM calls for preemptive strikes on European targets November 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-iranian-fm-calls-for-preemptive-strikes-on-european-targets/ Email Print Former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki declared that Europe’s participation in attacks against Iran has made it a legitimate target for missile strikes, warning that Iranian weapons can reach European soil. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/CuyM9jM4iORgvM7Z.mp4 EuropeIranIRGCmissiles