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WATCH: Former Iranian FM calls for preemptive strikes on European targets

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Former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki declared that Europe’s participation in attacks against Iran has made it a legitimate target for missile strikes, warning that Iranian weapons can reach European soil.

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