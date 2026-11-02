Trump warns: Iran will get ‘the hammer’ soon if no deal is reached

President Donald Trump looks on in the Situation Room as the US bombs Iranian nuclear sites. (X Screenshot)

Trump pledged that the Iran conflict would end soon, either via a deal or renewed American military action.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump warned that Iran could soon face a punishing military offensive if it does not agree to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities with the United States.

“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice,” Trump said at a Republican rally in Iowa on Sunday, ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

“I want to try and save all those lives if I can” by allowing time for a diplomatic solution, Trump continued.

“But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer,” Trump stressed, without specifying when the United States might resume military action.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump told media that the conflict with Iran would end in the near future, either through an agreement or further military action.

“We’ve had such a victory, and we’ll put it away very soon, one way or the other,” Trump told the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it. End it — I guess you could say maybe the easy way,” he continued, adding that a fresh round of US strikes would be more intense than the previous fighting.

Trump’s remarks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with multiple reports suggesting that another round of hostilities could be imminent.

Washington has reportedly warned its Gulf allies to prepare for possible Iranian retaliation if the United States resumes attacks on Iran. The Gulf countries, many of which host American military bases and other assets, were intensely targeted by Iranian strikes during the previous round of fighting.

At the same time, senior members of the Trump administration have publicly emphasized that the president has not made a final decision on whether to resume military action.

Vice President JD Vance, who reportedly had reservations about launching the war against Iran in February, is said to have sent a letter to senior Iranian officials expressing support for a diplomatic solution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told reporters that Trump had yet to decide whether to resume fighting with Iran.