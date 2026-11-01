US receives intelligence Iran is planning to target Trump

President Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Israel’s working assumption is that the war could resume as early as this week, after the U.S. midterm elections Tuesday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United States received intelligence in the past two weeks indicating that Iran has intensified efforts to target President Donald Trump, Channel 13 News reported Sunday, as Israel raises its alert level amid the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran.

Sources familiar with the details told Channel 13 that the intelligence indicated Iran was trying to target Trump.

Israel’s working assumption is that the war could resume as early as this week, after the U.S. midterm elections Tuesday, although Trump has not decided whether to renew the fighting and no date has been set.

The United States has conducted an airlift, primarily carrying munitions and interceptors, to Israel and other countries in the region to increase preparedness.

The original U.S. plan calls for a limited three- to four-day attack, but questions remain over what such an operation could achieve.

Israel also considers an Iranian first strike a realistic possibility because Tehran’s launch systems could begin firing with little preparation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, two days after new plans for a planned attack were presented to the president.

Asked about renewed negotiations with Iran, Trump said, “The talks are progressing, but the Iranians are not very reliable.”

Iranian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ali Nikzad said Iran would not negotiate its nuclear program “in any way, and not under pressure.”

He also said, “If the U.S. and Israel are interested in ending the war, they must accept Iran’s arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and fully implement its conditions.”

A senior officer told Channel 13 News on Saturday: “A new campaign in Iran will not be three days. The IDF is waiting for Trump; the decision is his.”

Iranian military chief of staff Ali Abdollahi also threatened the United States and Israel, saying Tehran had “updated the target bank. If we see signs of any hostile action, we will not wait. We will respond immediately and without any geographical limitations.”