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WATCH: Israeli Arab delivers brutal reality check to uneducated girls

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An Israeli Arab gave two girls a dose of reality when they asked him about Palestine and Gaza, telling them Gazans need to be freed from Hamas and that he enjoys full citizen rights under Israel.

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