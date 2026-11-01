WATCH: Israeli Arab delivers brutal reality check to uneducated girls November 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-arab-delivers-brutal-reality-check-to-uneducated-girls/ Email Print An Israeli Arab gave two girls a dose of reality when they asked him about Palestine and Gaza, telling them Gazans need to be freed from Hamas and that he enjoys full citizen rights under Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/KFJf_qHM9zLlZ1ev.mp4 GazaHamasIsraeli Arabpro-Israel