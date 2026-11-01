Trump, Netanyahu speak about potential new Iran strikes: Report

Hebrew-language media reports said dozens of American refueling aircraft had landed in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday regarding of renewed intense fighting with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, as Washington and Tehran have issued increasingly forceful statements amid concerns that hostilities could resume.

The Journal did not provide details of the conversation between the two leaders. The call came amid mixed signals from Washington over whether the United States would launch another round of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Later on Saturday, Trump told guests at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that the United States could destroy Iran’s critical Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site in just 10 minutes.

Trump has suggested that Tehran must reach an agreement with Washington before the U.S. midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, or risk facing renewed American bombing. Administration officials have reportedly also warned American allies in the Middle East to prepare for a possible return to hostilities.

Hebrew-language media reports have indicated that dozens of American aerial refueling aircraft have landed at locations in Israel, adding to speculation that Washington is preparing for potential military action.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told media that Trump had not yet decided whether to resume attacks, while Vice President JD Vance reportedly sent a letter to Iranian officials expressing support for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Tehran, meanwhile, has warned that it is preparing to respond forcefully if the United States and Israel launch another attack.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since reportedly being wounded in the opening phase of Operation Epic Fury in February — which killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei — issued a statement on his official Telegram channel warning of a possible Iranian response.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them,” Khamenei said.

The statement suggested that any Iranian response could extend beyond the geographic areas targeted during the previous round of fighting, potentially putting additional countries at risk.

Khamenei also said he had instructed Iran’s military to prepare updated lists of potential targets involving the United States and Israel.