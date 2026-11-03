IDF begins installing anti-drone nets to protect border positions from explosive UAVs

The physical mesh nets are designed to intercept or prematurely detonate oncoming unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

By David Israel, TPS

The IDF has launched an initial pilot to install specialized protective netting at border positions along the Gaza Strip, countering the threat of explosive and fiber-optic suicide drones.

The preventative measure aims to shield strategic military posts before this specific tactic, which has been widely deployed by Hezbollah in Lebanon, spreads to the southern arena.

The physical mesh nets are designed to intercept or prematurely detonate oncoming unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

This is critical against fiber-optic drones, which are completely immune to conventional electronic warfare and signal-jamming technology because they do not rely on wireless frequencies.

Currently, the protective nets are deployed at three border installations, with plans to cover remaining outposts in the region within months.

This deployment scales up a massive defensive framework established over the past year, which utilized thousands of square meters of netting to protect forces and equipment along the northern border.