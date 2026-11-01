DEI fails to combat workplace antisemitism in UK, study shows, as Jewish leaders issue new employer guidance

Experts warned that a broad commitment to equality does not necessarily equip organizations to recognize or confront antisemitism.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Jewish employees across the United Kingdom are facing mounting hostility in the workplace, exposing a widening gap between companies’ public commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and their ability to protect Jewish staff from antisemitism and discrimination.

The UK-based business psychology consultancy Pearn Kandola released a new report this week exposing the significant barriers Jewish employees face when reporting workplace antisemitism, with 70.8 percent saying they had avoided raising concerns about such incidents and just 15.9 percent feeling able to speak up.

Even though almost 90 percent of respondents said their organizations were committed to tackling racism and discrimination, 75.5 percent described their DEI approach as inconsistent in addressing antisemitism—revealing a gap between corporate promises and Jewish employees’ confidence in reporting anti-Jewish hostility.

The newly released report also found that 60.5 percent of respondents believe antisemitism receives less attention than other forms of racism, raising concerns that Jewish employees’ experiences of discrimination are being overlooked in workplace efforts to promote equality.

In an earlier study examining antisemitism and Islamophobia in the workplace, Pearn Kandola found that antisemitism at work had increased by nearly 50 percent following the Hamas-led invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Now, expert interviews conducted for the latest study have revealed how Jewish employees’ concerns about antisemitism are frequently dismissed or downplayed, with some incidents denied outright, framed as misunderstandings, questioned as to whether they constituted discrimination, or acknowledged without any meaningful action being taken.

“This is not simply a question of whether people feel psychologically safe to speak. It is also about whether organizations have the capability to listen, understand what they are being told and take appropriate action,” Pearn Kandola, co-founder and professor of Binna Kandola, said in a statement.

“No employee should have to repeatedly prove that their experience matters before it is taken seriously,” she continued.

Experts warned that a broad commitment to equality does not necessarily equip organizations to recognize or confront antisemitism, stressing that formal reporting channels mean little if employers lack the expertise, willingness, and ability to take Jewish employees’ concerns seriously and act on them.

One of the report’s key findings is that repeatedly minimizing or misinterpreting complaints can drive Jewish employees into silence, creating a dangerous cycle in which fewer reports are mistaken for evidence that antisemitism is not a problem.

The latest report comes as the Board of Deputies of British Jews expands its efforts to tackle workplace antisemitism by issuing practical guidance to employers, human resources professionals, and business leaders on understanding Jewish identity, addressing discrimination, and creating safer, more inclusive environments for Jewish employees.

Developed following two years of consultation and stakeholder feedback, the updated workplace guide offers revised legal advice, practical recommendations for employers, and an accessible introduction to Jewish life and culture for non-Jewish colleagues and managers, explaining how religious observances and cultural practices can shape Jewish employees’ experiences and needs in the workplace.

British Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds welcomed the guidance as a vital tool for employers to better support Jewish staff, confront workplace antisemitism, and ensure that commitments to equality translate into meaningful protection.

“This practical advice will be invaluable to employers and organizations … It will help create workplaces where Jewish colleagues feel safe, valued, and supported, and where antisemitism is recognized and challenged,” the British official said in a statement.

“I commend the expertise and commitment behind this important resource, which strengthens our shared determination … to tackle antisemitism and ensure Jewish life thrives across the UK,” Reynolds continued.

Among its recommendations, this new guide highlights ways employers can accommodate Jewish religious observances, including the Sabbath and festivals, dietary and prayer needs, mourning practices, and religious dress, while ensuring workplace policies do not discriminate against Jewish employees.