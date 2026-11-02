Liberman endorses Eisenkot, calls for immediate change in Knesset leadership

Yisrael Beiteinu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90)

Liberman called for the removal of Speaker Amir Ohana, a Likud member, and said he would back opposition leader Yair Lapid to replace him.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman threw his support behind Gadi Eisenkot’s bid to become prime minister on Monday while making clear that no political arrangement will persuade him to join a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also rejected the prospect of an opposition-led minority government dependent on Arab parties, saying it would “survive less than a year.”

Speaking publicly for the first time since election night, Liberman told reporters Monday that his position had not changed despite the complicated arithmetic facing both political camps.

“I don’t think there was anyone clearer than me in the last election campaign. It’s impossible to speak more clearly than me,” he said.

“If the world turns upside down, I will not sit with Netanyahu. Even if he offers me a rotation and I am first—it won’t happen.”

Liberman confirmed that Yisrael Beytenu would recommend Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, to President Isaac Herzog as the candidate best suited to form the next government.

He said his overriding objective was to establish a functioning government quickly, rather than drag the country into another election, which he called “the worst possible option.”

The opposition’s immediate priority, Liberman said, should be changing the leadership of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

He called for the removal of Speaker Amir Ohana, a Likud member, and said he would back opposition leader Yair Lapid to replace him.

“We must replace him. We will implement this immediately,” Liberman said. He argued that Lapid’s experience and standing as leader of the second-largest opposition party made him the appropriate candidate.

His position on potential parliamentary cooperation with Orthodox (Haredi) parties appeared less categorical.

United Torah Judaism has indicated that it could provide support to the anti-Netanyahu camp, even without joining a coalition.

Asked about such an arrangement, Liberman replied: “First we will take control of the Knesset,” suggesting that securing control of parliament would come before negotiations over government formation.

Opposition Rallies Behind Eisenkot

The Democrats party, meanwhile, completed the public endorsements of Eisenkot by the four parties in the main Zionist opposition bloc.

Chairman Yair Golan announced Monday that his party would recommend Eisenkot, following similar declarations by Beyachad leader Naftali Bennett and Liberman.

Herzog is expected to consider the recommendations when deciding whom to task with forming a government.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, may receive a recommendation from Shas. The Haredi party is expected to endorse the incumbent prime minister, according to Hebrew media reports, despite speculation that it could instead support Eisenkot.

The dispute over government formation comes amid continuing controversy over the election results. Likud said a “dark cloud” hangs over the outcome because of allegations of foreign funding and possible interference.

The party cited Sohlberg’s description of the allegations as “very serious,” questioning why the elections committee chairman had also indicated they did not affect the results before the investigation was completed.

Netanyahu argued that a difference of just 4,612 votes could have transferred a seat from the Arab-led Ra’am party to the right-wing bloc, though that would not have been enough to give either parliamentary bloc a decisive advantage.

Sohlberg said Sunday that the election had been “conducted properly.” Appearing alongside Shin Bet chief David Zini, elections committee acting director-general Dean Livne and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, he sought to counter claims of widespread voter fraud.

The developments came as Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said he will break with tradition by beginning consultations on forming the next government with the Knesset’s smallest political factions, seeking to explore alternative coalition possibilities before meeting with the larger parties.

“This decision was intended to allow for a broad examination of the full range of options on the agenda before consultations with the larger factions take place and to generate outside-the-box thinking,” the President’s office said, adding that Herzog is open to holding a second round of consultations if necessary.

On Wednesday, Herzog will meet with representatives of Religious Zionism—Zehut, Shas, and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Thursday’s meetings will include United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Ra’am, the predominantly Arab Joint List, Beyachad, and Yashar! and Likud.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged as the largest in the Knesset, while the opposition camp led by Gadi Eisenkot is the larger parliamentary bloc.

The two Arab parties combined to win an unprecedented 19 seats.

After completing the consultations, Herzog will designate a member of the Knesset to form the next government.

Under Israeli law, the designated lawmaker will have 28 days to assemble a government, with the president authorized to grant an extension of up to 14 additional days.

With 120 seats in the Knesset, a coalition typically needs the backing of at least 61 lawmakers. Smaller parties could therefore hold the balance of power.