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WATCH: El-Sayed backs Palestine’s right to exist, dodges on Israel

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Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed unequivocally said Palestine has a right to exist, but when asked the same question about Israel, he dodged, claiming it needs a shared understanding to exist.

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