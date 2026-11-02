WATCH: El-Sayed backs Palestine’s right to exist, dodges on Israel November 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-el-sayed-backs-palestines-right-to-exist-dodges-on-israel/ Email Print Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed unequivocally said Palestine has a right to exist, but when asked the same question about Israel, he dodged, claiming it needs a shared understanding to exist. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/6qfb9VbGWgFxoetm.mp4 Abdul El-Sayedanti-IsraelPalestineRadical Islam