Boy George lands in Israel: ‘I am here with you—out of love’

Boy George will perform at Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, in a concert featuring special guest Ivri Lider, and on Nov. 7 in a special performance dedicated to the Nova community.

By JNS

Boy George, the ’80s pop icon, arrived in Israel by private jet on Saturday and received a warm reception at the Fattal Lounge at Ben Gurion Airport, according to a statement released by Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel.

Speaking at the reception ahead of two scheduled concerts in the country and a press conference to be held at the Supernova festival memorial site for the victims of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the British singer said, “I am here with you—out of love, out of a belief in peace and out of a desire for us to dance, live and celebrate together again.”

“I have many Jewish friends who are wonderful people, and I want to tell the world how wonderful they are. I felt I had to speak up and tell everyone your story,” he added.

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd and who was raised in a working-class Irish Catholic family, emerged as an outspoken supporter of Israel after the release of his new single, “We Will Dance Again,” a sort of pop “J’Accuse” regarding the upswell of anti-Israel animus following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

Guy Besser, co-owner of Live Nation Israel, the company responsible for his performances in Israel, and Adams welcomed the pop singer at the Ben Gurion Airport reception.

“We deeply appreciate your friendship and your understanding that these are challenging times for Israel and the Jewish people,” the pair was cited as saying.

Israel’s struggle against the forces of radical Islam led by Iran and Qatar “is a battle between light and darkness, between good and evil, and between freedom and oppression,” they went on to say.

“We are on the front line of that war. But, when we see the violent riots currently inflaming Europe, everyone should understand that this is also a war against the entire free world,” Besser and Adams added.

Speaking about his new single and its pro-Israel sentiment, Boy George stated, “For me personally, it really boiled down to conversations with my close Jewish friends in the U.K., people I’ve known since I was 15, reconnecting online over this whole thing and realising: what has it got to do with them? It’s insane that they’re feeling so unsafe, powerless and frightened, and I just felt like I needed to say something.”

Boy George will perform at Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, in a concert featuring special guest Ivri Lider, and on Nov. 7 in a special performance dedicated to the Nova community and their families, featuring special guest DJ Ofer Nissim.

The press conference at the memorial site in the Gaza Envelope will be held on Nov. 3, according to the statement.

‘We will dance again’

Boy George is best known for his 1983 hit “Karma Chameleon,” which he performed with his band, Culture Club. In terms of social activism, he is more identified with the LGBT+ community.

He received a lifetime achievement award at the British LGBT Awards in May, two months before he released his pro-Israel song, which surprised many with its unsparing lyrics, which take aim at Israel’s accusers.