Israel denies Trump was pressured to strike Iran after midterms, rejects Carlson’s ‘delusional’ claims of planned nuke attack

United States President Donald Trump arrives for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations pushes back on reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu has been lobbying President Trump to strike Iran after Tuesday’s midterm elections, rejects Tucker Carlson’s accusations of calls for a nuclear attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Monday denied reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressuring President Donald Trump to resume military strikes against Iran following Tuesday’s midterm elections, while dismissing speculation that Washington was considering a nuclear attack on the Islamic Republic.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is not pressing President Trump,” Danon told Al Arabiya English, rejecting reports that the Israeli leader was seeking an immediate resumption of hostilities.

Danon emphasized that decisions regarding American military operations were ultimately Washington’s responsibility and that Israel would support the administration’s chosen course of action.

His remarks followed a report by Axios on Sunday that Netanyahu had urged Trump to launch renewed strikes against Iran immediately after the November 3 elections, while the American president preferred to give diplomatic negotiations more time.

Citing an Israeli official and a US official familiar with the conversation, Axios reported that the two leaders had discussed the issue during a telephone call on Saturday. The Israeli source described the exchange as “tough,” while the American source characterized it as “direct.”

Trump confirmed Sunday that he had spoken with Netanyahu, describing their conversation as a “very good talk” without elaborating on its contents.

The reported disagreement comes as Washington weighs another military offensive against Iran while simultaneously pursuing negotiations through regional intermediaries.

Danon also rejected claims by conservative American commentator Tucker Carlson that Netanyahu was lobbying the Trump administration to use nuclear weapons against Iran’s heavily fortified underground nuclear facilities.

Carlson alleged in a lengthy social media post that Netanyahu was seeking a nuclear attack on the suspected Pickaxe Mountain facility, arguing that conventional weapons would be unable to destroy the site.

Danon described the allegations as “delusional” and said neither Washington nor Jerusalem was discussing such an option. Carlson provided no independently verifiable evidence that a nuclear attack was being considered.

Nevertheless, the Israeli ambassador made clear that the possibility of further conventional military action remained open. He said Israel’s armed forces were prepared to respond to any renewed threats from Tehran, regardless of the political uncertainty following Israel’s October 27 elections.

Trump has meanwhile offered mixed signals about the prospect of renewed hostilities.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the president said negotiations with Iran were “going fine” and that he was not particularly eager to resume attacks. However, he also warned that the US still needed to address one or two Iranian nuclear facilities, specifically mentioning Pickaxe Mountain.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that no final decision had been reached on further military action.

“He hasn’t made a decision,” Rubio told reporters in Atlanta, explaining that the administration preferred a diplomatic solution but retained the military capabilities necessary to achieve its objectives.

The Trump administration has reportedly expanded its military presence in the region while preparing contingency plans for renewed strikes, even as Qatar and Pakistan continue efforts to broker an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that indirect negotiations remained active despite the failure of several days of discussions with Qatari mediators to produce a breakthrough.

According to Iranian officials, Tehran has proposed an accelerated arrangement under which the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within two days if Washington accepts conditions including an end to the American blockade of Iranian ports and relief from restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

Araghchi said the outcome would depend on Washington’s willingness to accept Tehran’s proposals.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also indicated Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had granted his government additional authority to pursue negotiations, although the scope of that authorization remained unclear.