American teen discovers ancient amulet during field trip to Judean Lowlands

2. The amulet discovered at Tel Gezer, depicting two cobra snakes above a semi-ellipse. (Assaf Peretz, Israel Antiquities Authority)

American high school student stumbles on 3,300-year-old amulet during a field trip to Israel’s Judean Lowlands.

By World Israel News Staff

A 17-year-old American Jewish student discovered a 3,300-year-old Egyptian-style amulet during a school excursion to Tel Gezer National Park in Israel’s Judean Lowlands, just two days after arriving in the country.

Shiloh Attoun, a student participating in Jewish National Fund-USA’s Muss High School Israel program, spotted the ancient artifact lying on the ground while touring the archaeological site with his classmates.

The amulet, known as a scarab, dates to the Late Bronze Age and features two cobras above an Egyptian hieroglyph representing the word “lord,” according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

“This was our class’s first trip to see the country; we arrived only two days earlier,” Attoun recalled. “As we were learning about Tel Gezer’s history and archaeology, I noticed a small, interesting object on the ground. It looked ancient.”

“I couldn’t believe it was happening to me – a moment ago we were talking about the slim chances of ever discovering such a find, and here was one right in my hand!”

Attoun and Benji Hain, the program’s dean of students, reported the discovery to the IAA, which subsequently sent archaeologist Adam William Asper to collect the artifact for Israel’s National Treasures collection. Attoun received a certificate of appreciation for reporting the find.

“This discovery sparked great excitement among the students,” Hain said. “As soon as we realized that this might be a significant archaeological find, it was important for us to immediately contact the Israel Antiquities Authority.”

Professor Ido Koch of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures examined the amulet and dated it to the second millennium BCE.

“An interesting scene appears on the scarab: two cobras above a semi-ellipse,” Koch explained.

He identified the cobras as examples of the ancient Egyptian uraeus, a symbol associated with royalty and divine protection. The semi-ellipse beneath the serpents represents the hieroglyph “nb,” meaning “lord.”

Koch noted that a similar scarab depicting three snakes had previously been discovered at Tel Megiddo.

Scarab amulets, modeled after dung beetles, were widely used in ancient Egypt as symbols of regeneration and new life. Some were also used as seals. Their discovery in Israel reflects the extensive Egyptian cultural and political influence over Canaan during the Late Bronze Age.

Tel Gezer was among the region’s most important Canaanite cities, controlling a strategic crossroads in the Judean Lowlands during the period of Egyptian domination.

Amit Melman, the IAA’s Central Region educational director, praised the student and his instructors for promptly reporting the discovery.

“Shiloh and the program instructors deserve praise for showing responsibility and immediately handing over the find to our national repository,” Melman said. “Thanks to them, this special find was preserved, and we can all learn from it.”

Tali Tzour Avner, director of Jewish National Fund-USA in Israel, said the discovery illustrated the value of educational visits connecting young American Jews with Israel’s history.

“There is something exciting about the moment here in Israel when the history studied in class becomes a personal encounter,” she said.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu also welcomed the discovery, saying it highlighted the importance of connecting young Jews from the Diaspora with the heritage of the Land of Israel.

“This discovery underscores the tremendous importance we place on connecting young people from the Diaspora with the heritage of the Land of Israel through direct encounters with the sites and artifacts that tell its story. I commend Shiloh for his discovery and for acting responsibly by handing over the ancient amulet to the state.”