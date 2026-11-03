Terrorist cell in Samaria plotted rocket attacks on Israel, six arrested

Parts of a rocket being assembled by a terrorist cell in the Jenin area. (Israel Police)

Israeli security forces discover plot to launch rockets from northern Samaria into Israel proper, leading to the arrest of six Palestinian terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli police and the Shin Bet security agency have uncovered a Palestinian terrorist cell manufacturing rockets and makeshift explosive devices for use against Israeli forces, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

The discovery led to the arrest of six terror suspects from the Jenin area in northern Samaria.

In a joint statement Tuesday, police and the Shin Bet security agency said that the arrests followed a months-long investigation conducted by the counterterrorism unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police’s Central Investigations Unit, working alongside the Shin Bet.

Investigators discovered that the suspects had manufactured a rocket body and explosive devices and had conducted several experiments, including three test launches.

According to the investigation, the cell received information about materials needed to manufacture explosives from a foreign terror operative who communicated with the main suspect through a messaging application.

Security forces also seized weapons and military equipment in the suspects’ possession, including an M16 rifle and an RPG launcher component.

In addition, investigators recovered written materials containing instructions for producing explosives, rockets and explosive devices apparently intended for attacks against Israeli security forces.

The six suspects, all Palestinian Authority residents from the Jenin area of northern Samaria in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the operation.

Prosecutors filed a declaration of intent to indict the suspects over the weekend, with formal indictments expected in the coming days.

“Israel Police, the Shin Bet and the IDF will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance against terrorist activity, to thwart security threats and bring all those involved to justice, for the security of the residents of the State of Israel,” the agencies said in their joint statement.