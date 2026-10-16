Israeli forces search for masked, possibly armed man in IDF uniform in Kafr Qara

Also on Friday, the IDF announced it was searching for a suspect after a suspected car ramming attack in Ateret.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli security forces were conducting extensive searches Friday in the Kafr Qara area near Haifa after a masked man wearing an IDF uniform was reportedly spotted in an olive grove and was believed to possibly be armed.

Police officers, Border Police troops, Shin Bet forces and members of local emergency response teams were involved in the search, with the Israel Police aerial unit assisting from the air.

The operation began after a local resident who arrived at the olive grove with his daughter in the morning reported seeing the suspicious man.

The resident called out to him but received no response before contacting police.

In an unusual public statement, police said: “Following a report received about a suspicious individual who may be armed in an olive grove in the Kafr Qara area, police officers, Border Police troops, and members of local emergency response teams are operating at the scene and conducting extensive searches, including with the assistance of the Israel Police’s aerial unit.”

Authorities did not provide additional details about the suspect or indicate whether his identity was known.

Police urged residents and others in the area to remain alert and report anyone behaving suspiciously.

The public was also asked to follow official announcements as the search continued.

Also on Friday, the IDF announced troops were deployed to the Ateret area after a vehicle reportedly rammed an Israeli civilian, leaving the victim lightly injured and requiring medical treatment.

The IDF announced later that the incident was being treated as a hit-and-run incident rather than a terror attack.

The army says troops and police were sent to the area after a vehicle hit an Israeli civilian, prompting a search for the suspect and the deployment of roadblocks nearby.