WATCH: Israeli soldier who lost his leg in Gaza finishes NYC marathon November 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-soldier-who-lost-his-leg-in-gaza-finishes-nyc-marathon/ Email Print Boris Shtonda, who lost his leg fighting Hamas in Gaza, refused to let his injury end his athletic dreams, finishing the New York City Marathon just weeks after completing the grueling Ironman in Hawaii, a true testament to Israeli heroism. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/thPjQtSeAH_KLzst.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/wuSfTMRmRhqp7LZz.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/UT7c0bCqn7YlUaRi.mp4 amputeeIDFMarathon