UK Green Party mayor bolts over ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion

Newquay Mayor Drew Creek, who defected from the Green Party to Labour over the 'Zionism is Racism' motion. (X)

Newquay Mayor Drew Creek accuses Green Party leader Zack Polanski of doubling down on a divisive anti-Zionist resolution, as the party faces growing criticism from Jewish members and political opponents.

By World Israel News Staff

The mayor of a British town has resigned from the Green Party and joined Labour in protest over the party’s decision to officially declare Zionism a form of racism, accusing its leadership of abandoning the principles that originally attracted him to the movement.

Drew Creek, the mayor of Newquay in Cornwall and former leader of the Green Party group on Cornwall Council, announced his defection on Thursday, October 29, following weeks of internal disagreement over the controversial resolution adopted at the Greens’ national conference earlier in October.

“The motion passed at conference crossed a line,” Creek declared, accusing Green Party leader Zack Polanski of refusing to reconsider the decision.

“I didn’t leave the Green Party; the party left me,” he added.

Creek, who had been a Green Party member for approximately six years, said his departure followed considerable deliberation and reflected fundamental disagreements with the national party’s direction.

The Green Party of England and Wales voted 1,022 to 813 on October 4 to adopt a resolution defining Zionism as a racist ideology. The motion also endorsed the establishment of a single democratic state throughout historic Palestine, abandoning the party’s previous support for a negotiated two-state solution.

Delegates additionally rejected an amendment intended to protect Jewish members from disciplinary or other action over their affiliations with Zionist synagogues and organizations.

The vote sparked condemnation from major British Jewish organizations and divisions within the Greens themselves.

Polanski, who is Jewish, did not attend the conference vote but subsequently defended the resolution’s underlying position.

“I think Zionism is racism in the practical application of it,” Polanski said during an October 18 BBC interview, dismissing criticism of the motion as largely a dispute over terminology.

Creek argued that the leadership’s response made it impossible for him to remain in the party.

Despite his departure, he stressed that his commitments to Newquay residents would remain unchanged. His priorities include improving local infrastructure, protecting the town’s coastline, expanding housing opportunities and securing greater investment in public services.

Creek, who was elected to Cornwall Council in 2025 and is serving his third term as Newquay mayor, said he would continue representing the entire community regardless of political affiliation.

The defection was welcomed by Labour officials, including Noah Law, the MP for St Austell and Newquay.

“In this period of polarized politics, it takes great courage to stand up for what you believe in,” Law said.

Kate Ewert, leader of the Labour and Co-operative group on Cornwall Council, also praised Creek’s decision, arguing that his departure raised serious questions about Polanski’s leadership.

The Cornwall Green Party responded by expressing disappointment over Creek’s decision while defending the party’s broader political positions.

In a statement, the local organization said it was deeply saddened by his departure and praised his previous work as a Green councillor.

It acknowledged disagreements within the party over the resolution but maintained that members were not required to hold identical views on every issue.

Creek’s departure comes amid a broader backlash against the resolution, including criticism from prominent Green politicians and Jewish party members.

Vivien Lichtenstein, chair of the Jewish Greens, warned that the resolution “potentially puts Jewish and other members at risk” and indicated that she might leave the party.

Former Green Party leaders and senior figures have also questioned the resolution, while Germany’s Green Party leadership condemned the decision and the European Green Party expressed concern that it conflicted with its positions.