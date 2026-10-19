WATCH: Israeli woman nearly attacked by antisemitic mob in Turkey

An Israeli woman shopping in Turkey was accosted by an antisemitic mob that attempted to attack and harm her after learning her identity before mall security whisked her away.

This is how the brainwashed Muslim community of Turkey treat a Jewish woman walking through a shopping mall. I genuinely think they may have killed her had security not stepped in. https://t.co/58Pj8R31m6 — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 19, 2026