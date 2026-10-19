WATCH: Israeli woman nearly attacked by antisemitic mob in Turkey October 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-woman-nearly-attacked-by-antisemitic-mob-in-turkey/ Email Print An Israeli woman shopping in Turkey was accosted by an antisemitic mob that attempted to attack and harm her after learning her identity before mall security whisked her away. This is how the brainwashed Muslim community of Turkey treat a Jewish woman walking through a shopping mall. I genuinely think they may have killed her had security not stepped in. https://t.co/58Pj8R31m6 — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 19, 2026 Turkey rolls out the red carpet for Hamas terrorists. Now an Israeli-Turkish citizen is harassed and screamed at in an Istanbul mall. When a government gives terrorists a safe haven, it should come as no surprise when their hatred is echoed on its streets. Disgraceful and unacceptable. https://t.co/DljVqI1W0o — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 19, 2026 AntisemitismassaultTurkey