Trump endorses Netanyahu: ‘Bibi will never let you down!’

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump said.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump issued a full-throated endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, throwing his support behind the Israeli leader just nine days before Israelis head to the polls.

In a lengthy message addressed “To the Great People of Israel,” Trump praised Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an essential American partner against Iran, while warning that the United States could be forced to confront Tehran without Israel if Netanyahu is replaced.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel,” Trump wrote.

“BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

The endorsement marks a significant intervention in the closing stretch of Israel’s Oct. 27 election and comes after Trump repeatedly declined in recent weeks to say whether he would back Netanyahu.

As recently as Thursday, Trump stopped short of endorsing the prime minister during an interview with Newsmax, despite praising their relationship. Earlier in the week, he told reporters that he “may be doing something” when asked about a possible endorsement.

Trump focused much of Sunday’s endorsement on Iran and the military campaign against the Islamic Republic, describing Netanyahu as an indispensable partner in confronting Tehran.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote.

Trump said Iran had been “systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially,” before issuing a new warning to Tehran.

“Unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job,” he wrote.

He then directly tied Netanyahu’s reelection to continued cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem against Iran.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump said.

The comments come amid continued uncertainty over whether Israel and the United States could resume major military operations against Iran. Netanyahu and Trump have reportedly discussed the possibility of renewed strikes, although no decision or timetable has been publicly announced.

Trump also praised Netanyahu for withstanding years of political and military pressure.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself,” he wrote.

“I have watched Bibi under the most trying of times. Normal men or women in such situations would have wilted under the pressure — But Bibi did not wilt, he actually got stronger, and maintains that same Strength today.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for the endorsement, while appearing to echo the president’s warning about completing the campaign against Iran.

“Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and our work together,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “Together, we will finish the job!”

Israelis will vote on Oct. 27 in the country’s first national election since the Oct. 7 massacre and the wars that followed, with Netanyahu seeking another term after one of the most consequential periods in Israel’s history.