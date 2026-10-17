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WATCH: Hilarious skit depicts Flydubai hijacking, Israeli plumber turned hero

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An Eretz Nehederet sketch dramatizes the recent Dubai hijacking, in which ordinary Israeli passengers thwarted the attack, showing an Israeli with plumber’s tools breaking into the cockpit and subduing the terrorist.

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