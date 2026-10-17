WATCH: Hilarious skit depicts Flydubai hijacking, Israeli plumber turned hero October 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hilarious-skit-depicts-flydubai-hijacking-israeli-plumber-turned-hero/ Email Print An Eretz Nehederet sketch dramatizes the recent Dubai hijacking, in which ordinary Israeli passengers thwarted the attack, showing an Israeli with plumber’s tools breaking into the cockpit and subduing the terrorist. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/8a0mWJkBcsIiBOgP.mp4 FlyDubaihijackingskit