The UN: Can the behemoth be reformed?

Originally created to promote and protect peace across the globe, the UN has been scripted out of that even as an observer.

By Amir Taheri, Gatestone Institute

Within the next few weeks, the United Nations is expected to get a new secretary-general that, if the current reading of tea leaves is correct, is likely to be a woman from Latin America.

That would be welcome by real or ersatz egalitarians wed to diversity as a fundamental principle in choosing public officers.

However, it would do nothing to address the sorry state of an ailing organization left behind by Antonio Guterres, who enters history as the least relevant and yet most controversial guardian of the Glass Tower.

During his tenure, the UN was excluded from virtually all major issues of international life.

The hottest topic, global warming, was transferred to COP summits, which has proved to be an effective instrument for fudging the issue while hampering economic growth across the globe.

Terrorism that topped the international agenda until a decade ago has all but disappeared from the UN radar.

The promised international accord on the definition of terrorism has been gathering dust in UN archives for years.

Instead, we have seen several nations, including the United States, directly negotiating with groups designated by their own legislation as terrorists.

Originally created to promote and protect peace across the globe, the UN has been scripted out of that even as an observer.

The UN hasn’t been consulted on any of the mini or maxi wars launched by its members, including some of the veto-holders.

Russia didn’t consult the Security Council when it attacked Georgia and occupied South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Nor was the UN even informed about the formal annexation of South Ossetia in direct violation of its Charter that demands freedom of choice for occupied territories.

On a grander scale, Russia’s invasion of Crimea and its annexation weren’t debated, let alone sanctioned by the UN.

The next Russian attack on Ukraine was also in direct violation of the charter but didn’t provoke even a formal chastisement of the invader.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran followed the same pattern, with a veto-holding member starting a war without even informing the Security Council.

Another veto-holding member, China, has been throwing its weight around in the South China Sea with mini “interventions” of its own, annexing sometimes disputed islands at the expense of neighbors such as the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Virtually ceaseless military harassment of Taiwan provides another aspect of a policy that can hardly be regarded as a service to peace and stability.

Do we need to remind anyone that the decades’ long Arab-Israeli conflict has also been taken away from the UN?

US President Donald Trump negotiated with Hamas and formed his Board of Peace without even a wink or a nod from the Glass Tower.

The UN’s last largely symbolic and basically useless presence in the Middle East—the peacekeeping force in Lebanon—has faded away in the fog of the latest war.

Recent wars between India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Congo-Kinshasa and Rwanda were halted not by the UN but by Trump’s readiness to provide the belligerents a fig leaf.

Russia’s disastrous intervention in a number of African countries and civil wars in Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, fomented by other UN members, add to the blacklist that should also include Russian and Chinese support for the Houthi gang in Yemen channeled through Iran.

To be fair, Guterres cannot be blamed for all that is not right about the UN.

But he is certainly open to criticism, at least for adopting a basically à la mode Third-Worldist discourse, especially on the Palestinian issue, to the ultimate detriment of a rational approach to a complex situation.

When he took over as secretary-general, Guterres promised to present a project for reform. He bows out without having offered a rough draft.

The idea of reforming the UN has been bandied around and turned into a cliche for decades, especially promoted by its original godfather, the United States.

Ambassador John Bolton, President George W. Bush’s man at the UN, offered some daring ideas that, had they been implemented, might have avoided its current sorry state.

However, Bolton didn’t manage to have his own position ratified by the US Senate, let alone realize his ambitious plans for the UN.

The idea of reform was also mentioned in the recent Shenzhen summit of three veto-holders: China, Russia, and the US.

The problem was that they didn’t even mention consulting the other two veto holders—Britain and France—let alone all 193 members of the UN. Do they mean to recast the Security Council as a troika?

Some support the radical idea of simply abolishing the UN as happened to its failed predecessor, the League of Nations.

Others suggest a change in the composition of the Security Council for example, by including more members representing Latin America and Africa plus India and Japan.

In the post-World War II era, when the UN was created, few nations had the economic and military power to protect themselves, let alone disturb peace and stability in their region or across the globe.

Today we have quite a few small and medium “powers” capable of provoking small and medium wars or at least funding them with or without the logistical and political backing of “big powers.”

For example, how long do you think the regime in Tehran could have continued the war without logistics, economic, and intelligence support from China and, to a lesser extent, Russia?

The same question could also be asked about Ukraine’s ability to deny a much-stronger adversary the victory promised by Putin.

In the case of Israel—recently engaged in war on several fronts, in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran—support from the US provided a safety cushion but was not the decisive element.

One old idea, initially known as the Nixon Doctrine, envisages regional alliances to keep peace and stability against specific hostile powers.

However, the UN isn’t only about peacekeeping. It was meant to also help with peacemaking. Provided it regains its lost moral authority, it could still re-assume that function.

The UN could also be useful as a talking shop for networking and promoting understanding among its members.