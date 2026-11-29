People enter the headquarters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

CAIR’s attempts at controlling the October 7 narrative in schools are one example of how the Hamas-affiliated organization seeks to whitewash terrorism in US schools.

By Robert Williams, The Gatestone Institute

US-based networks are working on radicalizing American children—in broad daylight, at K-12 schools.

A new report, “The Long Game: CAIR’s Campaign to Influence K-12 Education,” published by George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, sets out examples of how the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)—an organization affiliated with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and which federal prosecutors listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2004 Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial—seeks to influence children in American schools by using the cause of “Palestine” and the war in Gaza as prods.

The co-founder of CAIR, Nihad Awad, has admitted to supporting Hamas since the early 1990s. In 1994, the year that he co-founded CAIR, he said:

“I used to support the PLO, and I used to be the President of the General Union of Palestine Students, which is part of the PLO here in the United States, but after I researched the situation inside and outside Palestine, I am in support of the Hamas movement more than the PLO.”

Nearly three decades later, Awad celebrated the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel with the following words:

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege…”

In 2025, Texas designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. Florida also recently designated CAIR a terrorist organization.

CAIR is seeking to influence school curricula in American K-12 schools to reflect its own radical, Islamist stance, and it is going about this in a multipronged and systematic effort.

According to the new report:

“CAIR’s school activities go well beyond efforts to obtain religious accommodation for Muslims. CAIR and its chapters have produced parent templates, educator guides, district outreach campaigns, legal advocacy programs, curriculum material, statewide pressure campaigns, and legislative proposals involving its definition of terrorism, student speech, Israel, Palestine, October 7, antisemitism, and Zionism….

“Five days after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attack on Israel, CAIR Philadelphia published a ready-made letter for parents… The letter supplied parents with a different account of what schools should be saying. Israel was described as an ‘apartheid state,’ Gaza as an ‘open-air prison,’ and Israeli conduct as ‘war crimes.’ ‘ Palestinians, the letter said, had been ‘occupied, brutalized, and terrorized’ for more than seven decades.”

A year after the October 7 attack, CAIR had advanced to producing “toolkits,” presuming to tell schools how to talk about October 7:

“CAIR San Diego and the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) produced a toolkit for K-12 administrators preparing to discuss October 7. CAIR introduced it by saying its community had spent the 49 previous years facing an ‘ongoing genocide,’ irresponsible media coverage, anti-Arab and anti-Muslim violence, and repression of Palestine advocates. Educators, it said, needed material reflecting the ‘truthful history’ of the communities involved.”

A recent example of CAIR seeking to impose its Hamas-supporting view of the October 7 massacre upon school districts:

In Washington, Bellevue School District Superintendent Kelly Aramaki warned families on October 2, 2026, about an outside social-media campaign promoting an October 7 student walkout at Sammamish High School, according to the Post Millennial.

Aramaki warned that “holding a demonstration that day could particularly affect Jewish students and ‘may be experienced or interpreted as antisemitic or as discriminatory harassment.'”

CAIR responded by claiming that its office had been contacted by “over 20 families” and accused the school district of “conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionist political speech and demanded Bellevue ‘publicly correct the record.'”

CAIR also demanded that “in future correspondence, when referencing the significance of October 7, 2023, do not invoke the attacks on Israel without also stating that it was the start of the alleged ‘genocide’ in Gaza.”

The letter to Bellevue, according to the Post Millennial, was part of a broader CAIR Washington campaign ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, during which CAIR sent out guidance addressed to “Washington School District Leaders,” in which administrators were instructed to “not conflate hate speech with protected political speech,” arguing that anti-Zionism should be treated as political speech distinct from antisemitism and claiming that “it is factually incorrect that a protest or advocacy on October 7th is in any way antisemitic.”

CAIR demanded to be consulted by schools when communicating about October 7.

“It is crucial that, if providing messaging to students, school district leaders do so while informed by organizations like CAIR-WA,” the letter stated.

CAIR’s attempts at controlling the October 7 narrative in schools are one example of how the Hamas-affiliated organization seeks to whitewash terrorism in US schools. The September 11 attacks are another.

“In September 2022, CAIR New Jersey and Teaching While Muslim introduced curriculum for teaching September 11,” according to the George Washington University report.

“CAIR said it had shared resources with and contacted nearly 30 New Jersey districts covering more than 55 public schools and asked administrators to circulate the material among educators and staff.

“While there was no public record found at the time of writing that shows that New Jersey districts formally adopted the CAIR September 11 curriculum for classroom use, the existence of the distribution network can be confirmed.

“Although the curriculum acknowledges that al-Qaeda killed almost 3,000 people, it emphasizes that Islam does not advocate violence and includes sources such as the 9/11 Commission Report and Muslim condemnations of terrorism. It also tells students that September 11 was ‘directly influenced by U.S. foreign policy’ and includes the complete text of Osama bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ in its resource list…this was material CAIR New Jersey was asking schools to circulate for K-12 use, and even CAIR National later concluded that the bin Laden document should not have been included. ”

The assertion that Islam does not advocate violence is, unfortunately, not true. In the Qur’an alone, there are “at least 109 verses… that call Muslims to war with nonbelievers for the sake of Islamic rule.”

Reporting on CAIR’s “2026-2027 nationwide back-to-school guide,” Jewish Onliner writes:

“The guide directs schools to a 9/11 curriculum that lists Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” as a high school resource and does not describe the September 11 attackers [as] terrorists…. The document represents an institutional escalation: material previously distributed by state chapters is now being formally endorsed by CAIR National for a nationwide audience of students—children as young as five through university seniors.”

Following the scrutiny, however, CAIR removed the reference to Bin Laden’s letter, which is no longer featured in the guidance.

Guidance on how to talk about Gaza after October 7 is heavily featured in CAIR’s back-to-school guidance, which crucially omits any mention whatsoever of Hamas, terrorism, or massacred Jews.

In a section titled “Talking to young children about Gaza,” CAIR encourages “parents and educators to provide compassionate guidance rooted in dignity and justice when students ask about this topic or if lesson plans address this topic.”

Another section aimed at older students tells educators which [biased] materials to use to teach about Gaza (“information… as documented by the United Nations and recognized international human rights organizations”) and to “ensure students are not penalized or stigmatized for expressing support for Palestinian human rights and do not conflate peaceful advocacy for Palestinian freedom with supporting terrorism or antisemitism.”

Educators are then told to have students “explore key terms that may arise in lesson plans or that students may raise, such as ‘apartheid,’ ‘genocide,’ and ‘terrorism,’ through the lens of international law and U.S. law.”

CAIR is evidently aiming at the mass brainwashing of American schoolchildren.

College campuses and the students attending them have already been overwhelmingly radicalized. Are Americans going to stop the radicalization of US schools?