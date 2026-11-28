Netanyahu agrees to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister in unity government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r) and Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Liberman warns the rotation offer could derail coalition negotiations and trigger another election.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Saturday to take the position of alternate prime minister in a national unity government headed initially by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, urging an immediate push to reach a coalition agreement.

Netanyahu’s announcement addressed the question of who would serve first as prime minister under a rotation arrangement.

Although Netanyahu argued that his position as leader of the largest party entitled him to the premiership, he said Israel’s security situation warranted abandoning that demand.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to assemble a governing coalition, although his mandate could be extended by 14 days.

President Isaac Herzog entrusted him with forming the next government after the October 27 election failed to produce a clear majority for either political bloc.

According to Channel 13, Eisenkot has been preparing to establish a government before the deadline and remains skeptical of Netanyahu’s proposals.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman cautioned that the rotation offer could be an attempt to prevent a new government from taking office and send Israelis back to the polls.

Netanyahu defended his proposed concession on security grounds, saying, “given the magnitude of the existential threat and the possibility that a government incapable of confronting this threat will be formed, my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside.”

He also pointed to recent court developments and voiced opposition to the influence of Arab-led parties.

An agreement on the rotation would still leave the parties to settle policy differences, including military conscription.

Netanyahu indicated that his readiness to serve initially as alternate prime minister would need to be matched by concessions from Eisenkot’s negotiating team.

Calling for both parties to “immediately begin genuine, sincere and accelerated negotiations,” Netanyahu said he expected a “similar willingness to compromise and make concessions” from Eisenkot’s side.