According to a report by the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), more than 1.5 million websites and domain names had been blocked in Turkey in 2025.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Germany has sounded the alarm over a deteriorating human rights situation in Turkey, where government critics and religious minorities face persecution, including allegations of abductions, torture, and mistreatment, as judicial independence continues to come under threat.

The German government released a report last week warning of a sharp global deterioration in religious freedom, pointing to escalating government restrictions, the growing politicization of religion, and the transnational persecution of religious communities across 30 countries between 2023 and 2025.

The document was first reported by Nordic Monitor, a news site run by the Stockholm-based Nordic Research and Monitoring Network.

Under the purview of Germany’s federal commissioner for freedom of religion or belief, Thomas Rachel, the new report approved by the German Cabinet includes an assessment of Turkey.

In Turkey, the German government describes religious freedom as stagnant at best, with persistent structural discrimination and continued restrictions on minority communities.

Even though Turkey’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion and belief, the government exerts sweeping influence over religious institutions through the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the state agency responsible for administering Islamic religious services and overseeing some 90,000 mosques nationwide.

Although more than 98 percent of Turkey’s population is officially registered as Muslim, primarily Sunni, the country is also home to religious minorities, including Alevis, Armenian Apostolics, Greek and Syriac Orthodox Christians, Catholics, Protestants, Jews, and Yazidis.

The report singles out Alevis and Christian communities as facing significant barriers to religious freedom in Turkey, noting that Alevis lack official recognition as a religious minority, while Christians continue to face restrictions on opening churches, training clergy, and obtaining legal status for their institutions.

Experts warn that restrictions on religious freedom are intertwined with a broader erosion of the rule of law, judicial independence, and civil liberties, leaving religious minorities increasingly vulnerable to hate crimes and discriminatory treatment.

The report also examines Turkey’s broader record of political persecution and government repression, drawing particular attention to the crackdown on followers of the Gülen movement—an opposition religious and social movement inspired by Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, who died in the United States in October 2024.

After a failed military coup in 2016, which Ankara blamed on the Gülen movement, the Turkish government expanded its crackdown on dissidents linked to the group, which it has designated as a terrorist organization—a classification not internationally recognized—subjecting alleged supporters to mass arrests, prosecutions, abductions, and reports of torture and other human rights abuses.

Figures from Turkey’s Justice Ministry show that authorities have pursued legal action against 720,338 people over alleged ties to the Gülen movement since 2016, resulting in 127,102 convictions, while 83,404 remain under investigation or prosecution and 10,485 are still behind bars.

According to a July 2026 report by the Stockholm Center for Freedom, a nonprofit organization that documents human rights violations in Turkey, authorities have engaged in arbitrary detentions and systematically criminalized otherwise lawful activities in their pursuit of alleged Gülen supporters—practices the organization warned could, under certain circumstances, constitute crimes against humanity.

Human Rights Watch has also documented reports of torture, ill-treatment in police custody, and suspected enforced disappearances, including accounts of beatings, threats, and coercive interrogations targeting detainees accused of terrorism-related offenses or links to the failed coup.

Opposition lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu has been one of the most outspoken voices denouncing abductions and enforced disappearances in Turkey, documenting more than 70 alleged cases dating back to 2015 involving former civil servants, teachers, and political activists.

In a case that drew international attention, former public employee Gökhan Türkmen disappeared for nine months before resurfacing in police custody.

According to his account, men wearing police vests abducted him and held him at an undisclosed location for 271 days, where he was tortured and forced to sign a prewritten statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long faced accusations of human rights abuses, with his government increasingly accused of using state institutions to silence dissent, target political opponents, and tighten its grip on power, leaving critics and opposition figures vulnerable to persecution.

In one of its latest efforts to tighten control over public discourse, the Turkish government has introduced legislation requiring social media users to verify their identities through national identification numbers, significantly expanding state oversight of online activity.

According to a report by the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), more than 1.5 million websites and domain names had been blocked in Turkey in 2025, underscoring what experts described as the government’s growing use of online censorship as a routine tool to suppress dissent and tighten political control.

Turkey’s media landscape has been steadily reshaped in recent years through regulatory pressure, ownership consolidation, and state-aligned corporate takeovers that have shifted much of the country’s television and newspaper sector toward pro-government influence.

Rights groups and media watchdogs say the result has been a sharply diminished space for independent journalism, as critical outlets face mounting financial and legal pressures while pro-government media groups increasingly dominate public discourse.

With traditional media increasingly constrained, social media has emerged as one of the last broad-reaching spaces where opposition politicians, independent journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens can still bypass government-aligned outlets and reach large audiences directly.

However, experts warn this proposal would strip away much of the anonymity that still exists online in a country where thousands of users have faced investigations, detentions, and criminal prosecutions over posts critical of the government.

Democracy advocates warn that it also serves to obscure a deepening system of internal repression, as authorities tighten control over information flows, reshape the online environment, and consolidate political power while maintaining the appearance of democratic governance.