El Al has assigned four pilots, 10 flight attendants, and a flight service manager to the journey, requiring additional staffing and special arrangements for the extended flight time.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

El Al will launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires on Sunday, opening the longest scheduled route in the Israeli airline’s history.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart Ben Gurion Airport shortly before midnight on Nov. 29.

Covering approximately 12,300 kilometers (7,640 miles), the flight is expected to take 16 hours and 35 minutes.

The new service follows Argentine President Javier Milei’s April 2025 visit to Israel, during which the two countries announced plans to establish direct air links.

El Al will operate the route twice weekly, on Sundays and Tuesdays, using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Buenos Aires service will surpass the airline’s existing longest routes to the US West Coast.

Its Los Angeles flight takes approximately 15 hours, while the return flight from Argentina is expected to take 15 hours and 50 minutes.

Some 236 passengers are expected aboard the inaugural flight.

El Al has assigned four pilots, 10 flight attendants, and a flight service manager to the journey, requiring additional staffing and special arrangements for the extended flight time.

By comparison, El Al typically assigns nine flight attendants to its Los Angeles flights.

Capt. Itai Cohen, who manages El Al’s Boeing 787 and 777 fleets, said the route required months of preparation, including detailed assessments of fuel requirements, aircraft weight restrictions, weather conditions, and alternative emergency landing locations.

“Opening the direct route to Buenos Aires is much more than adding a new destination to the flight map,” Cohen said. “This is one of the longest and most complex flights in our network.”

He added that the airline had developed procedures for managing crew rest and fatigue during the extended journey.

The four pilots include El Al Chief Pilot Capt. Yonatan Gat and Capt. Yuval Cohen, head of the airline’s Boeing 787 fleet.

El Al considered launching direct flights to Melbourne, Australia, in 2019 but abandoned the plan following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, the airline operated a special flight from Melbourne to Israel that lasted approximately 17 hours, setting a record for the longest flight in Israeli aviation history at the time.

The world’s longest scheduled nonstop passenger flight is currently operated by Singapore Airlines between New York and Singapore.

Covering approximately 15,350 kilometers (9,540 miles), the route takes nearly 19 hours aboard an Airbus A350-900ULR.