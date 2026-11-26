Jared Kushner delivers a statement to the media alongside U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, near Kiryat Gat, on October 21, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Jared Kushner says Israel must prioritize economic ties over military confrontations and abandon what he called the country’s “constant wartime mindset.”

By World Israel News Staff

US presidential envoy Jared Kushner has called on Israel to move away from its preoccupation with military conflicts and devote greater attention to developing economic partnerships with its Arab neighbors, amid growing friction between Jerusalem and Washington over the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

In an interview released Wednesday on the “MD Meets” podcast, hosted by German media executive Mathias Döpfner, Trump’s son-in-law argued that Israel was failing to capitalize on its technological and economic advantages to improve its international standing.

Israel, Kushner said, “needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy.”

Kushner pointed to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as examples of countries that have made commercial cooperation a central component of their diplomatic engagement with Washington, bringing large delegations of business executives on official visits.

“We need to start figuring out what’s the benefit of being partners with Israel,” he said.

Among the initiatives proposed by Kushner was the joint development of energy infrastructure and data centers by Israel and Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula, contingent on a resolution to the conflict in Gaza.

The comments came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been lobbying the Trump administration to support renewed military action against Iran, while American officials have been pressing Israel to facilitate the implementation of the next stages of the Gaza agreement.

Kushner spoke with Netanyahu by telephone on Tuesday, urging the Israeli premier to honor commitments previously made to Trump regarding the administration’s plans for Gaza, Axios reported Wednesday.

Washington is seeking Israeli approval for the deployment of an international stabilization force, the establishment of a new Palestinian civilian administration, the training of Palestinian police officers and the entry of materials needed for reconstruction and humanitarian projects.

A major point of contention between Jerusalem and Washington remains the sequencing of Hamas’s disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

While the US-backed Board of Peace has negotiated a framework under which Hamas would gradually surrender its weapons in conjunction with Israeli withdrawals, Netanyahu has insisted on the terrorist organization’s complete disarmament before further Israeli withdrawals, expressing skepticism regarding Hamas’s willingness to relinquish its military capabilities.

Despite his criticism of Israeli policy, Kushner argued that the failures of Palestinian leadership have been the principal obstacle to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The problem for the two-state solution has actually been Palestinian governance,” Kushner said.

He criticized the Palestinian Authority for its corruption and ineffectiveness and emphasized that Hamas is a terrorist organization, arguing that the establishment of a functioning alternative government in Gaza could help overcome Israeli distrust of Palestinian intentions.

Kushner also linked Gaza’s reconstruction to efforts to counter the surge in antisemitism internationally following the October 7, 2023, massacres and the ensuing war.

Wednesday’s remarks followed an interview with New York Magazine published Monday, in which Kushner warned that Israel risked increasing international isolation unless it changed course.

Israel, he said, could emerge from the October 7 attacks more secure and better integrated internationally, or continue along a path toward “global-pariah status.”

The Trump administration’s efforts come amid political uncertainty in Israel following the inconclusive October 27 Knesset election, with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot currently attempting to assemble a governing coalition.

Kushner welcomed Eisenkot’s stated commitment to addressing the situation in Gaza but refrained from suggesting that Netanyahu’s removal from office was necessary for the American initiative to succeed.

Netanyahu reportedly expressed willingness during Tuesday’s conversation to cooperate with the Board of Peace, though American officials remain uncertain whether the Israeli government will follow through on those assurances.