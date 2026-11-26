‘Get out of the wartime mindset’: Kushner pressures Israel to shift focus to diplomacy

US special envoy Jared Kushner said Israel needs to “get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy,” just two days after warning that the country risks becoming a global pariah.

The remarks come amid growing disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over Gaza. The Board of Peace favors a gradual Hamas disarmament alongside Israeli withdrawals, while Netanyahu insists on complete disarmament before withdrawing troops.

Kushner nevertheless acknowledged Israel’s security concerns, describing Hamas as a terrorist organization and the Palestinian Authority as “massively corrupt and ineffective.” He also acknowledged that Israelis lack confidence in Palestinians’ desire for peace.

Kushner urged Israel to leverage its economic and technological strengths to deepen regional integration, arguing that Gaza’s demilitarization and reconstruction could unlock new opportunities for cooperation.