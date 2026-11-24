Iran threatens to strike Europe, claiming it has doubled missile range

Collection of various Iranian ballistic missiles on display at the Military Museum of Tehran. (Shutterstock)

Tehran boasts it has developed ballistic missiles with the twice the range of its existing projectiles, bringing a number of US installations in Europe into range.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian officials have issued fresh threats against American military installations in Europe, claiming that the Islamic Republic has significantly expanded the range of its ballistic missile arsenal following orders from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, claimed Monday that Iran had increased its maximum missile range from 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) to 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), potentially placing much of Europe within striking distance.

“Our missile range has increased from 2,000 kilometers to 4,500 kilometers,” Ardestani told the Iranian news outlet Dideban Iran.

The Iranian lawmaker also said Khamenei had instructed the military to improve the accuracy of its ballistic missiles.

“This means we have Europe within our grasp,” Ardestani declared.

The threats were echoed Monday by Hamshahri, a newspaper owned by the Tehran municipal government, which devoted its front page to the purported expansion of Iran’s missile capabilities under the headline “All of Europe within Iran’s range.”

The newspaper claimed that Iran’s ballistic missile range was approaching 5,000 kilometers and suggested that Khamenei’s recent instructions to the armed forces represented a fundamental shift in the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine.

The declarations come amid growing concerns in Tehran over the possibility of renewed American and Israeli military operations against Iran.

Last Wednesday, Qassem Qoreishi, deputy commander of Iran’s Basij paramilitary organization, revealed that Khamenei had ordered the military to extend the range of its missiles in response to the possibility that the United States could conduct future military operations from installations farther from Iranian territory.

Qoreishi subsequently said the supreme leader had also ordered improvements in the precision of Iranian missiles.

Earlier this month, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi formally announced that Iran had abandoned its longstanding, self-imposed restriction on the range of its ballistic missiles.

The restriction had originally been imposed under the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, limiting Iran’s declared missile range to approximately 2,000 kilometers.

Mojtaba Khamenei has since instructed Iranian military officials to prepare to respond to future attacks with “no geographical restrictions.”

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to the supreme leader and former acting president of Iran, indicated that the directive effectively removed previous restrictions on the development of longer-range missiles.

Despite Tehran’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric, Iranian officials have yet to provide independently verifiable evidence demonstrating that the country possesses an operational arsenal capable of reliably striking targets at distances of 4,500 kilometers.

Iran’s unsuccessful attempt earlier this year to strike the joint American-British military installation at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean nevertheless raised questions among Western defense officials regarding the actual extent of the Islamic Republic’s long-range missile capabilities.

American officials have previously warned that technology developed as part of Iran’s space program could potentially be repurposed for the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Iran’s ability to manufacture and deploy advanced ballistic missiles on a large scale also remains uncertain following extensive damage inflicted on its military infrastructure during successive rounds of fighting with Israel and the United States.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, claimed Monday that the Iranian armed forces were at an unprecedented level of readiness and would make their adversaries regret launching another offensive.

The threats against Europe come as President Donald Trump continues to weigh the possibility of renewed military action against Iran amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was prepared to resume strikes against Iran if negotiations failed to yield an agreement, accusing Iranian officials of deliberately dragging out the talks.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reiterated that warning Tuesday, telling a conference hosted by the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv that Trump had demonstrated his willingness to use military force against Iran and remained prepared to do so again.