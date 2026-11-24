WATCH: Anti-Israel activist hurls slurs at bereaved mother, Israeli influencer at UN November 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-activist-hurls-slurs-at-bereaved-mother-israeli-influencer-at-un/ Email Print During a United Nations tour, an anti-Israel activist harassed Israeli influencer Natalie Dedon and Sigal Khalifa, whose daughter Gaya was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7, calling them baby killers and hurling other vile slurs. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/עימות-במסדרונות-האום-המשפיענית-ואשת-התקשורת-נטלי-דדון-הותקפה-מילולית-ופיזית-על-ידי-פעילה-פרו-פ.mp4 anti-IsraelGazaHamasUnited Nations