US suspects Iran behind cyberattacks targeting up to 50 ships worldwide

Iran suspected of launching cyberattacks against dozens of vessels carrying fuel, hazardous materials, and other chemicals.

By World Israel News Staff

American authorities are investigating a wave of cyberattacks targeting commercial vessels around the world, amid suspicions that Iran is seeking to expand its conflict with the United States beyond the Middle East by targeting international energy supplies and maritime trade.

As many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum gas, chemicals and other hazardous materials are believed to have been targeted, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing American officials and others familiar with the investigation.

Several vessels received bomb threats, ransom demands and warnings against transporting American products, raising concerns that the perpetrators were seeking to disrupt US energy exports.

While Iran is considered a leading suspect, American investigators are also examining possible Russian involvement. US authorities have yet to establish a direct link between Tehran and the attacks.

The incidents have extended well beyond the Middle East, affecting vessels sailing near Europe, Asia and the United States.

In recent weeks, the US Coast Guard has dispatched specialized cybersecurity teams to at least four vessels approaching American waters in an effort to address potential threats before the ships reached US ports.

Two of the vessels targeted earlier this year were the VL Prosperity and the Kohaku, both of which were bound for Texas when their computer networks were reportedly compromised.

In August, FBI and Coast Guard personnel boarded two foreign-flagged commercial vessels to investigate suspected intrusions into their computer networks and operational systems.

Iranian media subsequently claimed that hackers had penetrated critical systems aboard the VL Prosperity, a supertanker capable of carrying approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil, disrupting its communications for some 30 hours.

American authorities have not independently substantiated the full extent of those claims.

Another vessel, the Vivit Africa, received a bomb threat while transporting liquefied natural gas from the United States to Italy.

Some of the earliest reports of the attacks appeared on Iranian and Russian websites and Telegram channels, where the incidents were portrayed as evidence that the United States could not be relied upon as an international energy supplier.

“What we’re seeing in 2026 is that ships are no longer collateral damage in cyber campaigns; they’re deliberate targets,” Alon Ayalon, co-founder of the Israeli maritime cybersecurity firm Cydome, told the Journal.

The suspected campaign comes amid continued tensions over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and growing concerns among American officials that Iran could resort to cyberwarfare and terrorist operations targeting American interests far from its own borders.