President Donald Trump gestures while arriving to speak during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump blames Democrats’ midterm victories for stock market decline and increased Iranian attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Democrats of emboldening Iran and contributing to a sharp decline in American stock markets, arguing that developments since the November 3 midterm elections had vindicated his warnings to voters.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump also accused Democrats and the Iranian regime of attempting to keep oil prices elevated before the elections and questioned the circumstances surrounding the Republican Party’s defeat.

“As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections,” Trump wrote.

“One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred.”

The remarks followed a sweeping Democratic victory in the midterm elections, in which the party won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending two years of unified Republican control of the federal government.

Democrats have secured at least 258 House seats, their largest majority since 1992, and are preparing to take control of Congress in January.

US stock markets have also experienced substantial losses in recent weeks. On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 3.7%, contributing to its worst weekly performance in more than 18 months, amid a sell-off in technology and artificial intelligence stocks.

Turning to Iran, Trump claimed that Tehran had intensified its military operations since Democrats won control of Congress.

“Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year,” the president wrote.

“Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage.”

Iran has carried out several attacks against American military facilities in the Persian Gulf in recent days, including drone strikes targeting US installations in Bahrain.

On November 17, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for an attack on an American radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base. US Central Command said the drones had been intercepted without damaging American equipment or injuring US personnel.

American forces subsequently carried out strikes against an Iranian missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump did not provide evidence supporting his assertion that Iran’s recent missile and drone launches exceeded their frequency during any comparable period over the previous year.

The president also accused Iran’s leadership of interpreting the Democratic victory as a sign of American weakness.

“Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!” Trump declared.

The president also linked the election results to falling oil prices, accusing Democrats and Iran of manipulating energy costs for political purposes.

“Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level,” he wrote.

Oil prices have declined considerably in recent weeks as petroleum shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered and concerns about a possible supply surplus have increased.

Brent crude fell approximately 3.4% during the week ending November 20, while West Texas Intermediate declined roughly 5.8%, marking a third consecutive week of losses.

However, Trump provided no evidence that Democrats had coordinated with Iran to maintain higher oil prices, and his assertion of a record decline was not substantiated in the post.

Trump concluded by criticizing voters for disregarding his warnings while again casting doubt on the circumstances surrounding the midterm elections.

“Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very “strange.””