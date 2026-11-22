Lebanese Druze leader Wiam Wahhab predicted Iran will eventually cut a deal with the U.S. and urged Muslims worldwide to pursue agendas beyond murder, war, rape, and taking captives.

#ICYMI: Lebanese Druze Leader Wiam Wahhab: Iran Will Have to Abandon Its Policy of Destroying Israel and Cut a Deal with America; Muslims Need an Agenda Other Than Killing, Raping, and Conquering Rome – We Can No Longer Act Like Cavemen https://t.co/FEl4tue4q8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 22, 2026