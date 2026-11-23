Ex-spy agency head David Barnea said the Mossad helped Austrian authorities prevent a planned terror attack on Taylor Swift fans.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Mossad chief David (Dadi) Barnea revealed that the Israeli intelligence agency had helped foil an Islamist terror plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Austria in August 2024.

Speaking on Monday at an ELNET conference in Jerusalem attended by European parliamentarians, Barnea said the Mossad had helped prevent an attack that could have killed numerous concertgoers.

“The initial threat alert came from our Austrian partners, and once this information was shared with the Mossad, we were able, using our unique capabilities, to process the intelligence, unravel the network and bring about the arrest of the global jihad cell, thereby preventing the mass murder of potentially hundreds of young men and women,” Barnea said, according to the Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

The concert was canceled, along with two other performances scheduled for the following days. An Austrian court later convicted a man identified under the country’s privacy laws as Beran A., who was 21 at the time, and sentenced him to 15 years in prison on terrorism charges.

The remainder of Barnea’s remarks focused on the ongoing threat posed by the Iranian regime.

“We need to act with speed and determination in order to bring about the fall of this regime. If this means going to war again, then that is what we need to do. For whoever asks: when is the right time to act? My answer is at the moment when it is possible,” Barnea said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The former Mossad chief added: “The decision to go to war is so complex and requires weighing many factors at the right time and season, so we must go to war at the moment when all of these factors enable doing so.”