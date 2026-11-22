Trump threatens renewed strikes against Iran after New Year if nuclear talks fail

The US president warns Iranian vessels attempting to breach US naval blockade will be sunk.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States could resume military strikes against Iran after the new year if negotiations fail to produce an agreement preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump indicated he was leaning toward renewed military action in 2027, criticizing Iranian negotiators for failing to make meaningful progress and accusing Tehran of escalating hostilities following the U.S. elections.

“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” Trump said, describing Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers.”

“They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all b——,” he added.

Trump also warned Iran against challenging the U.S. naval blockade of its ports, threatening to destroy vessels attempting to breach it.

“I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy,” he said when asked about the possibility of Iranian forces testing the blockade.

The president predicted that exchanges of military strikes between American and Iranian forces would continue as tensions persist over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, Trump told Fox News that Washington was seeking a “permanent” agreement barring Iran from developing nuclear weapons, rather than a temporary arrangement.

He insisted that any agreement must remain effective regardless of changes in U.S. administrations and said he was “not rushing” negotiations.

The latest statements followed Trump’s announcement last week that he had instructed Vice President JD Vance to withdraw from negotiations with Tehran.

Disagreements over sanctions, frozen Iranian assets and the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that indirect communications with Washington were continuing through mediators but maintained that Iran would not accept restrictions requiring enriched uranium to be removed from the country.

Araghchi described keeping enriched uranium inside Iran as a “red line.”

He also called for regional negotiations to be “given a chance” while demanding that Washington lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our position is clear: as long as Iran’s demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless,” Araghchi said, according to Iranian state television.