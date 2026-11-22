Poll shows Republicans strongly back Israel, are critical of Tucker, Candace, and Fuentes

New poll of Republicans in key primary states shows strong support for Israel, negative favorability for Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A wide majority of Republican voters in key early presidential primary states continue to support Israel and hold unfavorable views of prominent anti-Israel conservative commentators Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes, according to a new survey released Thursday.

The findings challenge claims that the Republican Party’s traditional support for Israel is collapsing amid growing criticism of the Jewish state from influential figures on the American right.

The survey, conducted by Republican consulting firm OnMessage Inc. for CAM Action, the political advocacy arm of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, found that 68% of likely Republican primary voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina view Israel favorably, compared with just 17% who hold unfavorable opinions.

An even larger majority, 88%, agreed that Israel has a right to exist and that the United States should remain its ally. Only 2% said Israel has no right to exist.

The results were particularly pronounced among the party’s most conservative voters, 77% of whom expressed favorable views of Israel, compared with 43% of self-identified liberal and moderate primary voters.

Among evangelical Christians, another important Republican voting bloc, 78% viewed Israel favorably.

The poll also found that 78% of respondents said the Republican Party’s relationship with Israel either increased their likelihood of voting Republican or made no difference to their vote, while 10% said it pushed them toward the Democrats.

The findings come as Republicans begin positioning themselves for the 2028 presidential election following their sweeping defeats in this month’s midterms, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

The party’s relationship with Israel has emerged as a potentially contentious issue, particularly following Vice President JD Vance’s recent call to “change our relationship to Israel.”

Vance, widely considered a possible presidential contender, has maintained a close personal relationship with Carlson despite the former Fox News host’s increasingly aggressive criticism of Israel and American involvement in the Middle East.

However, the new survey suggests Carlson’s influence among Republican primary voters may be substantially weaker than his prominence in conservative media would suggest.

Just 30% of respondents viewed Carlson favorably, while 53% expressed unfavorable opinions.

His standing was considerably stronger among younger Republicans. Among respondents under 45, his favorable and unfavorable ratings were tied at 46%.

The survey also found that Carlson’s endorsement could prove a liability for presidential candidates.

Asked how his backing would influence their voting decisions, 46% said it would make them less likely to support a candidate, compared with 16% who said it would make them more likely to do so. Another 39% said it would make no difference.

Owens, who has repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories involving Jews and Israel, performed even worse, receiving favorable ratings from 23% of respondents and unfavorable ratings from 49%.

Fuentes, a white nationalist commentator who has openly praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust, was viewed favorably by just 13%, compared with 25% who viewed him unfavorably.

However, Fuentes remained unfamiliar to many Republican primary voters, with 32% saying they had never heard of him and another 30% expressing no opinion.

Among self-described MAGA Republicans, attitudes toward Fuentes were more closely divided, with 22% viewing him favorably and 23% unfavorably.

“The fringe messengers are underwater,” the survey’s accompanying presentation concluded, referring to the negative approval ratings of the three commentators.

The poll also found overwhelming opposition to antisemitism among Republican primary voters.

A total of 86% agreed that there is no place for antisemitism in the Republican Party, including 78% who strongly agreed. Only 7% disagreed.

Another 80% said Republican leaders should denounce conservative figures who blame Jews for America’s problems, while 79% supported condemning the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Approximately 67% expressed concern about the growing influence of extremists and antisemites within the Republican movement.

When asked specifically about the 2028 presidential contest, 72% agreed that a Republican candidate would need to strongly denounce extremists such as Fuentes to earn their vote.

Another 61% said candidates should denounce Owens over her conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Nevertheless, the survey identified significant generational differences.

Among Republican primary voters over 55, 93% said antisemitism had no place in the party. Among those under 35, that figure fell to 59%.

The researchers identified a smaller faction representing approximately 9.7% of respondents who endorsed multiple extreme positions involving Jews, the Holocaust or Israel.

Within that group, 77% viewed Israel unfavorably, 60% viewed Carlson favorably and 31% viewed Fuentes favorably.

The group was also disproportionately young and male, with 51% under the age of 45 and 64% identifying as men.

The new findings differ in emphasis from other recent public opinion research documenting declining Republican support for Israel, particularly among younger voters.

An October analysis by the Pew Research Center found that Republicans aged 50 and older were more than twice as likely as Republicans under 35 to view the Israeli government favorably, 68% compared with 28%.

Pew also found that favorable views of the Israeli people among Republicans under 35 had declined from 71% in 2019 to 43% in 2026.

However, the surveys measured somewhat different populations and attitudes. Pew examined Republicans and Republican-leaning independents nationally, while the new OnMessage survey focused specifically on likely primary voters in four states.

Carlson challenged the survey’s credibility when contacted by Axios.

“The poll was commissioned by the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’? Seriously? Pretty funny,” he said, questioning the organization’s financial backers.

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a member of the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s US advisory board, rejected the suggestion that defending Israel and opposing antisemitism would damage Republican presidential candidates.

“For a Republican presidential candidate, standing up against antisemitism is not a political risk,” Miyares said, describing it as both politically advantageous and morally necessary.

The survey also found that Vice President Vance enjoys higher favorability ratings than Trump among likely Republican primary voters.

Vance was viewed favorably by 80% of respondents and unfavorably by 19%, compared with Trump’s 75% favorable and 23% unfavorable ratings.

The survey was conducted November 7–10 among 1,000 likely Republican primary and caucus voters, with 250 respondents in each of the four states. It has a reported margin of error of 3.1 percentage points for the full sample.