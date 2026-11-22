Officials from a British university reported a pro-Israel student to counter-terrorism police after monitoring his political activities.

By World Israel News Staff

A British university secretly referred a pro-Israel student to the country’s counter-terrorism authorities after monitoring his political activities, social media posts and movements around campus, according to internal documents obtained by The Telegraph.

Police subsequently rejected the referral, the report said, finding no evidence that the student was becoming radicalized or posed an extremist threat.

Brodie Mitchell, a 20-year-old student at Royal Holloway, University of London, discovered the extent of the university’s monitoring after submitting a request for personal information held about him.

The institution disclosed more than 1,400 pages of records, including internal correspondence, security reports and documentation concerning his referral to Britain’s Prevent counter-terrorism program.

The records revealed that university personnel tracked Mitchell’s movements, circulated descriptions of his appearance, monitored his online activities and discussed his presence at events supporting Israel and Britain’s Jewish community.

The university also contacted police after Mitchell visited Golders Green, a predominantly Jewish area of London, to express solidarity with Jewish residents following an antisemitic stabbing attack that injured two Jewish men.

Mitchell, who is not Jewish, describes himself as a Zionist and has been outspoken in his support for Israel. He has also reported receiving repeated death threats and harassment over his political positions.

The dispute began in September 2025, when Mitchell displayed a British flag featuring a Star of David at a Conservative Society stall during the university’s Freshers’ Fair.

On September 23, he became involved in an argument with Huda El-Jamal, president of the campus Friends of Palestine society.

Mitchell alleged that El-Jamal called him a “wannabe Jew” and questioned why he was not wearing a Jewish skullcap. He subsequently referred to her keffiyeh as a “tea towel,” prompting a complaint of Islamophobic conduct.

El-Jamal disputed Mitchell’s account, maintaining that he had approached her stall and mocked her head covering without provocation. The beginning of their encounter was not recorded.

Royal Holloway suspended Mitchell the following day and imposed restrictions on his access to university facilities, accommodation and academic activities. He remained suspended for approximately nine weeks.

Although he was eventually permitted to resume his studies, the university continued restricting his movements and activities on campus. Internal correspondence reportedly showed that staff members were instructed to observe his attendance and behavior.

In one incident, university administrators reprimanded Mitchell for attending a Remembrance Sunday service at the campus chapel, treating his presence as a violation of restrictions imposed against him.

The controversy attracted the attention of British lawmakers, with dozens of MPs and members of the House of Lords criticizing the university’s handling of the dispute.

In an April letter, the parliamentarians described the punishment as “completely disproportionate” and questioned why the other student involved in the confrontation apparently faced no equivalent disciplinary action.

Mitchell subsequently pursued legal proceedings with assistance from the Free Speech Union.

The dispute was settled out of court in April without an admission of liability by the university. Royal Holloway agreed to compensate Mitchell and acknowledged that it regretted the duration of his suspension and the distress caused.

The settlement did not, however, end the university’s scrutiny of his activities.

On April 25, Mitchell published social media posts criticizing Royal Holloway’s handling of threats against him and calling for the deportation of Pakistani Muslim students who threatened him and circulated his personal information.

University officials considered the remarks potentially discriminatory and referred him to Britain’s Prevent program four days later.

Prevent is a government initiative intended to identify individuals considered vulnerable to terrorist radicalization and intervene before they become involved in extremist violence.

According to documents reviewed by The Telegraph, the university’s referral specifically identified Mitchell’s “Zionist & pro-Israel views” when describing his political beliefs.

Officials suggested that his recent statements indicated a possible movement toward more extreme right-wing positions, even while acknowledging that his political activism and support for Israel fell within his freedom of expression.

However, the referral did not establish any connection between Mitchell and extremist organizations.

Police ultimately rejected the university’s assessment.

In a June 2 response, counter-terrorism officers from Thames Valley Police found no evidence that Mitchell was developing extremist beliefs or promoting an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance.

The officers concluded that he did not meet the criteria for intervention under Prevent, and the case was closed.

Separately, Surrey Police dropped its investigation into the original September 2025 confrontation on October 13, 2026, citing insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

Mitchell criticized the university’s extensive monitoring, arguing that his political views had been treated as a security concern rather than legitimate student activism.

“I don’t think it’s at all normal for a university to monitor any type of political student so closely, unless he or she poses a genuine danger,” he told The Telegraph.

He also accused the institution of devoting more attention to his political statements than to the threats he had received.

Royal Holloway has maintained that its original disciplinary proceedings concerned student conduct rather than the suppression of political expression.

Responding to the latest revelations, the university declined to discuss the internal documents or the circumstances surrounding the counter-terrorism referral.

A university spokesperson said the institution took its responsibilities concerning student welfare, freedom of speech, data protection and campus safety seriously, but could not comment further on confidential matters involving individuals.