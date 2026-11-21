Rabbi Levi Banon visits an ancient synagogue that was damaged in the deadly earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Chen Schimmel/Flash90)

The Museum of Moroccan Jewish Culture in Fez opened last month after construction began in 2019.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

From centuries-old cemeteries to historic synagogues and cultural landmarks, Morocco is broadening its efforts to safeguard its Jewish heritage, launching a new campaign to preserve restored sites and bring neglected ones back to life.

During a ceremony in Los Angeles this week, Morocco’s Ambassador to the United States, Youssef Amrani, highlighted the kingdom’s ongoing commitment to protecting its Jewish heritage, building on a nationwide program that has already restored more than 170 Jewish cemeteries and approximately 20 religious shrines since its launch in 2010 at the initiative of King Mohammed VI.

“Morocco’s Jewish heritage is not simply part of the kingdom’s past. It is an integral part of its present and a legacy for future generations,” Amrani said during his speech.

Among the most significant sites brought back to life is the Jewish cemetery of Meknes, whose history dates back to 1682, making it a testament to centuries of Jewish presence in the kingdom and one of the many historic landmarks benefiting from Morocco’s preservation efforts.

Adding to these efforts, the Museum of Moroccan Jewish Culture in Fez opened last month after construction began in 2019, offering visitors a closer look at the history, traditions, and cultural contributions of the country’s Jewish community from its location in the heart of the city’s former Jewish quarter.

As Morocco moves to build on the achievements of its original restoration program, officials have launched a new nationwide campaign focused not only on maintaining sites already rehabilitated but also on extending conservation efforts to Jewish heritage locations that still require restoration.

According to Serge Berdugo, secretary-general of the Council of Jewish Communities of Morocco (CCIM), the new initiative will initially focus on safeguarding the sites restored over the past 15 years while addressing locations and preservation needs that remained unaddressed during the first campaign.

Among the project’s key initiatives is a nationwide inventory of Morocco’s Jewish heritage, designed to document historic sites, evaluate their current condition, and determine the resources needed to ensure their long-term preservation.

In partnership with Dr. Yohanan Ouaknine, a professor at Ariel University in Israel, Moroccan officials have also introduced an artificial intelligence project to decipher weathered and damaged inscriptions on gravestones across the country’’ Jewish cemeteries, with more than 33,000 graves in 38 communities already documented.

The program will also bring Morocco’s Jewish heritage into the digital age through an interactive platform mapping historic sites across the kingdom, giving visitors easier access to these locations while encouraging cultural tourism and supporting religious pilgrimages.