Israeli and Indian defense officials and industry representatives at a joint seminar on modern ground warfare in New Delhi, India. (Israeli Defense Ministry)

India has become an important market for Israeli defense technology, with cooperation spanning advanced weapons systems, surveillance, communications and other military capabilities.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is expanding its defense and technological cooperation with India, with Israeli defense companies and government officials participating in a series of high-level meetings, military industry events and technology exhibitions across the country this week.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said the activities, held in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, are part of a broader strategy to strengthen long-term security partnerships, increase defense exports and promote Israeli military technologies in international markets.

The initiative also aims to support Israel’s defense industries and strengthen the IDF’s long-term military capabilities through expanded international cooperation.

In New Delhi, the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), together with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), organized a seminar focused on the modern ground battlefield.

Representatives from 10 Israeli defense companies participated alongside officials from the Indian Army and Defense Ministry.

The Israeli companies presented advanced military technologies designed for tactical operations, including intelligence collection, detection and early-warning systems, tactical communications and autonomous platforms.

The seminar also provided opportunities for Israeli companies to meet with Indian defense officials and industry representatives to explore potential cooperation under India’s Make in India initiative, which encourages domestic manufacturing and technological development.

Following the event, the Israeli delegation held additional meetings and visited Indian defense companies and centers of excellence in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Israeli defense officials participated in the Bengaluru Tech Summit, one of Asia’s major technology and innovation exhibitions.

Representatives from Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), known in Hebrew as MAFAT, took part in the Israeli national pavilion, organized by the Israel Export Institute in cooperation with the Foreign Trade Administration and Israel Innovation Authority.

The pavilion featured six Israeli startups currently working with MAFAT on active defense development projects involving aviation, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Three of the companies are graduates of MAFAT-backed programs, including Drishti, an accelerator designed to help Israeli startups enter the Indian market.

The participation highlighted Israel’s efforts to integrate emerging civilian technologies into military applications while expanding opportunities for Israeli startups to cooperate with international defense industries.

India has become an important market for Israeli defense technology, with cooperation spanning advanced weapons systems, surveillance, communications and other military capabilities.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that expanding partnerships with countries such as India is a central component of its strategy to diversify international defense cooperation and increase exports.

Beyond supporting Israeli defense manufacturers, the ministry views these partnerships as a means of strengthening the IDF’s future capabilities, encouraging technological innovation and building lasting security relationships with international partners.

The week’s events underscored the growing scope of Israeli-Indian defense cooperation, from advanced battlefield technologies and military manufacturing to artificial intelligence, robotics and next-generation defense innovation.