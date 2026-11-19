US, Iran striking each other on a daily basis, with most attacks going unreported – report

A US F-18 fighter jet takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. (X Screenshot)

US reportedly conducting undisclosed strikes against Iran as military confrontation continues almost daily.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States and Iran have been exchanging military attacks on an almost daily basis, with the Pentagon declining to publicly acknowledge most American strikes against Iranian targets, according to a report by NBC News.

The report, published Tuesday and citing two US officials and another person familiar with the situation, indicates that military operations have continued at a substantially higher frequency than publicly disclosed, particularly over the past two months.

“They are carrying out these strikes and not acknowledging them,” a person familiar with the operations told NBC News.

American forces have reportedly conducted repeated attacks against Iranian missile launchers and other military installations, while intercepting Iranian drones and missiles targeting US military facilities, naval vessels and commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

The continuing hostilities come despite efforts by regional governments to negotiate an end to the conflict, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28.

One of the latest exchanges occurred Tuesday, when American fighter jets attacked an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

A US military official confirmed that American aircraft used precision-guided munitions against the installation, describing the operation as a defensive response to Iranian aggression against American personnel and military assets.

The strike followed an Iranian drone attack against a US radar installation at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that the operation successfully targeted the American radar system, saying it was retaliation for repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.

US Central Command rejected the Iranian account, declaring that the drones were intercepted without causing any damage or injuries.

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Iranian forces subsequently launched additional attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday. Both countries reported intercepting incoming aerial threats.

The Revolutionary Guards have warned that American military activities in the region will continue to draw retaliation.

“Continued aggression against the country’s airspace,” the IRGC said, “will not go unanswered.”

The military confrontation has also extended to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks and suspected naval mines have threatened tankers attempting to transit the strategically important waterway.

The Washington Post reported that 16 attacks against vessels were recorded in the strait during the first 16 days of November, following 37 attacks in October.

According to NBC News, the ongoing US military campaign is costing millions of dollars per day and involves more than 50,000 American troops stationed across the Middle East.

The United States is also maintaining a substantial naval presence in the region. The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt briefly increased the number of American aircraft carriers operating near Iran to three before the USS George Washington departed, leaving the Roosevelt and the USS George H.W. Bush in the region.

Despite the continuing military operations, President Donald Trump has suggested that a return to major combat operations is unlikely, recently declaring that the war “militarily is effectively over.”

However, the near-daily exchanges highlight the continuing danger of a broader escalation, particularly as Iran seeks to counter American economic pressure and the US naval blockade restricting Iranian oil exports.

Qatar and other regional governments have urged restraint, warning that renewed attacks threaten efforts to reach a negotiated settlement.

The Pentagon declined to comment on NBC News‘ findings concerning the undisclosed strikes, while the White House did not respond to the network’s request for comment.