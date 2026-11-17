For some Iranians, however, the possibility of Washington abandoning further military action is not necessarily the end of their hopes for intervention.

By Maddie Ali, The Algemeiner

US President Donald Trump and other top officials in his administration have indicated that the United States is unlikely to launch another major military campaign against Iran, leaving Iranians who had hoped for further American intervention frustrated and disappointed.

For Iranians who had viewed US and Israeli military action as an opportunity to weaken the Islamic Republic and potentially bring about political change, the prospect of Washington stepping back has been difficult to accept.

“Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu had both promised the Iranian nation a regime change, which doesn’t seem to be happening, and it’s disappointing,” one Iranian told The Algemeiner, expressing frustration that the expectations created by the two leaders had not materialized.

The expectation of political change has been particularly significant among Iranians who have experienced years of political repression, economic hardship, and unsuccessful attempts to challenge the authorities through domestic protests.

The Algemeiner spoke to a wide range of ordinary Iranians, whose identities have been concealed for their own protection.

Speaking in support of the US–Israeli strikes carries severe risks and legal consequences in Iran, including the possibility of death penalty charges.

One interviewee inside Iran said repeated efforts by Iranians to overthrow the government had been met with force, leaving some people looking toward foreign intervention as their remaining hope.

“We tried multiple times to overthrow the regime, but we were met with bullets, imprisonment, and executions. Our last hope is for the US and Israel to finish what they started in February. The regime is at its weakest point in history,” said one Iranian.

The remarks reflect a sentiment among a vast majority of Iranians who believe that the military campaign created an opportunity to weaken the government’s ability to maintain power.

However, US officials in recent days have suggested that additional strikes may not be necessary, pointing to the effectiveness of their military blockade on Iranian ports and mounting economic sanctions on the regime.

Last week, Trump told reporters at the White House that the war with Iran was “effectively over” militarily and that there was little need for extensive new attacks.

He added that American forces remained ready to act if circumstances changed.

His comments followed a meeting with Qatar’s prime minister, who has been involved in mediating diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

“At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason,” Trump added.

Trump’s position has appeared to shift between suggesting that the military campaign is over and warning that further action remains possible if Iran does not agree to a favorable deal over its nuclear program and other issues.

Three days after his comments, Trump said that Washington did not need a deal with Tehran and redirected Vice President JD Vance, who had played a central role in efforts to resolve the war, to focus on domestic issues instead.

Another Iranian interviewee described Trump’s recent comments as particularly discouraging, pointing to the president’s acknowledgement that the war had contributed to Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

Vance had also publicly blamed the conflict for the party’s electoral defeat, writing on social media that “the reason we lost is the war.”

“It was really heartbreaking to see Trump saying it was unlikely to strike the regime again, and JD Vance saying the Iran war was the reason they lost the election,” another Iranian said.

“I think they should have finished the job of defeating the regime by any means possible. That would have been better for the US and Israel and the whole region, including the Iranian people.”

For some Iranians, however, the possibility of Washington abandoning further military action is not necessarily the end of their hopes for intervention.

“I haven’t lost hope. I am still waiting for the US to strike them hard. We have got nothing to lose,” said another Iranian.

The interviewee argued that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened during the conflict but warned that the government could rebuild them if military pressure ended.

“The regime has lost its military power, but if it is not struck again, they are going to rebuild its military capabilities even stronger than before. This will put the whole world in danger,” he added.

Such views reflect the expectations of Iranians who see continued American pressure as necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from restoring its military strength.

However, the assumption that further military action would lead to the government’s collapse remains uncertain.

Washington’s calculations appear increasingly shaped by the economic and political consequences of the conflict, as well as the risks of renewed regional escalation.

Trump and his top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have both suggested that economic pressure and the existing military situation, including the naval blockade, may be sufficient to maintain leverage over Tehran without launching another major offensive.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts involving regional governments, particularly Qatar, have sought to prevent the conflict from escalating again.

Iran has also maintained that it is prepared to respond to renewed attacks by targeting critical infrastructure across the Middle East, leaving the possibility of further confrontation unresolved.

Iranian officials have further threatened to strike US bases in Europe and on distant islands if fighting erupts.

The differing positions reveal a growing gap between the expectations of Iranians seeking political change and Washington’s apparent priorities.

While some had hoped that American and Israeli military action would create conditions for overthrowing the Islamic Republic, the Trump administration is now weighing the political, economic, and strategic costs of continuing the conflict.

For Iranians who had placed their hopes in foreign intervention, the prospect of a prolonged stalemate is particularly frustrating, according to those who spoke with The Algemeiner.

Their disappointment reflects not only uncertainty over the future of the war but also the absence of a clear path toward the political change they had hoped to see.