WATCH: Trump vs. Biden fight question lands at the White House podium November 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-vs-biden-fight-question-lands-at-the-white-house-podium/ Email Print President Trump jokingly hauled UFC President Dana White to the White House podium as his press secretary, then reporters pressed White on who would win a fight between Trump and former President Biden. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/TeD2Vfsb40EShvvs.mp4 Dana WhiteDonald Trumpfight