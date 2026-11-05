Shin Bet thwarts Jerusalem terror plot

The suspect had been preparing to carry out the attack for approximately two years, during which he conducted reconnaissance and gathered intelligence on security arrangements in the area.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

A combined terror attack planned for Jerusalem’s Old City was thwarted, the Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed Wednesday evening.

A 19-year-old resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem was arrested after investigators uncovered his plan to detonate an explosive device at Lions’ Gate, then enter the Temple Mount compound and open fire on Jewish civilians and police officers.

According to the investigation, the attack was designed in two stages.

The suspect intended first to set off a bomb near Lions’ Gate, then proceed to the Temple Mount armed with a firearm and shoot at civilians and security forces.

His stated goal, as emerged during interrogation, was to kill as many people as possible before escaping the scene.

The investigation revealed this was no hastily conceived plan.

The suspect had been preparing to carry out the attack for approximately two years, during which he conducted reconnaissance and gathered intelligence on security arrangements in the area.

Among other preparations, he would use his Friday prayer visits to study the locations of security cameras and the deployment of security forces.

At the same time, he searched for ways to obtain weapons through the dark web as part of his preparations for the shooting phase of the attack.

Another detail uncovered in the investigation relates to preparations he made in recent months.

The suspect began training in martial arts, intending to be able to harm people with his bare hands in case his original plan could not be carried out as intended.

During his interrogation, the suspect confessed to the attack plan and said the decision to carry out the assault was made after he watched footage documenting the massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

In addition to his confession, acquaintances of the suspect also provided information during the investigation that incriminated him and strengthened the suspicions against him.

Following the completion of the investigation, a severe indictment was filed against the suspect in recent days, based on the attack plan that was uncovered and thwarted by the Shin Bet and Israel Police.