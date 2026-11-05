WATCH: Defense Ministry detonates 3,300 mines in the Golan Heights November 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-defense-ministry-detonates-3300-mines-in-the-golan-heights/ Email Print The Defense Ministry’s Authority for the Removal of Mines and Explosives (Relfam) keeps clearing minefields across the Golan Heights, detonating roughly 3,300 mines near Kibbutz Ein Zivan. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/xPOUMxd3ZPpc6uYB.mp4 Defense MinistryGolan Heightsmines