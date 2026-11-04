Trump downplays Iran conflict, says new strikes may not be necessary

President Donald Trump listens as a reporter asks a question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US is ”locked and loaded,” says President Trump, but adds there “may be no reason” for additional Iran strikes, calling status quo a “brilliant situation.”

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States has no immediate plans to launch another major military offensive against Iran, expressing confidence in ongoing negotiations with Tehran while warning that American forces remain prepared to strike if necessary.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump suggested that Washington was in a strong position following months of military operations and economic pressure against the Islamic Republic.

“We seem to be getting everything we want,” Trump said.

Asked about indications from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that another attack against Iran could take place later this week, the president declined to reveal any potential military plans.

“I’m ready, we’re ready. We’re locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it,” he said.

Trump characterized the current confrontation as “a brilliant situation,” pointing to the damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the economic impact of the American naval blockade and what he described as increased oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The president also disputed characterizations of the ongoing confrontation as a full-scale war, arguing that the United States had already accomplished much of its military objectives through earlier operations, including strikes involving B-2 bombers and Operation Epic Fury.

“We’re not really in a war, because we hit them with the B2 bombers and wiped out their nuclear potential incapacity. We then hit them again, Epic Fury, etc.”

“But if you think about it, we haven’t really had a war with them in a long time, six months, maybe more.”

“I don’t consider that we’re in war like Ukraine, wars like World War I, World War II,” Trump continued.

His comments came amid heightened concerns about renewed hostilities following the November 3 US midterm elections, with Israeli officials reportedly pressing Washington to resume large-scale attacks against Iranian targets.

According to the Associated Press, Netanyahu urged Trump to authorize another round of strikes during a telephone conversation over the weekend, citing regional officials and another individual familiar with the discussions.

Despite Trump’s stated reluctance to begin a new offensive, American forces carried out limited strikes against Iranian positions near the Strait of Hormuz shortly before the elections.

US officials described the operation as defensive, saying it targeted Iranian forces employing surface-to-air missiles against American assets. Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm and Hengam islands and near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Trump confirmed that indirect negotiations remain underway, including discussions concerning approximately 440 kilograms, or nearly 1,000 pounds, of enriched uranium believed to remain buried beneath debris from previous American attacks.

“We seem to be getting everything we want,” Trump said of the talks.

Describing the material as “nuclear dust,” the president said he remained concerned about its continued presence despite the destruction inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The negotiations have focused on a broader arrangement that could include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports and ending the American blockade of Iranian ports.

Reuters reported that Iranian negotiators concluded several days of discussions with Qatari mediators without a breakthrough, although Tehran subsequently submitted modifications intended to accelerate implementation of a possible agreement.

Iran has insisted that Washington meet its conditions before negotiations over the country’s nuclear program can resume. Iranian officials have also rejected proposals to transfer the country’s highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that the two countries remained far from reaching an agreement.

Iranian leaders have meanwhile warned that additional American attacks would trigger a forceful response.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and chief nuclear negotiator, declared that the country was “ready for battle with its finger on the trigger.”

Ghalibaf also warned Washington against further military escalation, while maintaining that Tehran had already presented its proposals for ending the conflict.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian adopted a more conciliatory tone, emphasizing his government’s continued pursuit of a diplomatic solution.

“No one will benefit from this war,” he said, warning about the consequences of renewed fighting.

The Trump administration has nevertheless expressed optimism that an agreement remains possible.

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he and Trump were encouraged by the prospects for a negotiated settlement, while the president separately suggested that a deal could be reached in the near future.