Trump-Vance split emerges over Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President JD Vance has declined to endorse Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s October 27 election, distancing himself from President Donald Trump’s public backing of the prime minister.

“I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him. I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections,” Vance declared, insisting his focus remains on America’s midterms.

The decision follows reported disagreements between Vance and Netanyahu over US policy toward Iran. Despite those tensions, Vance reaffirmed Israel’s importance as an American ally and warned that Washington would not end its confrontation with Tehran without meaningful concessions on Iran’s nuclear program.